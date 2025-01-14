Carrie Underwood: I’m Not MAGA! I Just Love America!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Carrie Underwood is rushing to her own defense.

The former American Idol champion has been booked to perform at Donald Trump’s Presidential inauguration on Monday, January 20.

This booking is not sitting well with many social media users because a bunch of people believe Trump to be a fascist, racist and/or rapist.

He’s also a convicted felon.

According to a various celebrity gossip sources, the artist will sing “America the Beautiful” next Monday — with accompaniment from the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

Clearly aware of the backlash this decision has generated, Underwood released a statement on January 13.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement to People Magazine, adding:

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Back in January 2017, Trump was turned down by a number of artists who were asked to fill a similar role.

In the end, 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith, Big & Rich and Jackie Evancho were among a handful of stars who signed on to take part in this celebration of the transition of power.

Underwood, for her part, has never been especially political or outspoken on topics that impact most Americans.

She did seem to come out as being anti-mask during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, if anyone out there has thoughts on that opinion and what it says of her.

“I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins,” Underwood told The Guardian in 2019. “It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

In 2018, though, some observers believed Underwood’s single “The Bullet” was some kind of political statement.

You can blame it on hate or blame it on guns/But mamas ain’t supposed to bury their sons, she sings in the first verse. Left a hole in her heart and it still ain’t done/The bullet keeps on goin.’

Said Underwood years ago of the respond:

“Immediately people said, ‘Oh you have a song about gun control!’ It was more about the lives that were changed by something terrible happening.

“And it does kind of bug me when people take a song, or take something I said and try to pigeonhole or force me to pick a side or something. It’s a discussion — a long discussion.”