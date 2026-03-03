Bruce Campbell Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Cancels Summer Appearances

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Being the star of cult classics sometimes means having a lot of people rooting for you.

Beloved actor and director Bruce Campbell has revealed his cancer diagnosis.

The good news is that he says that the cancer is “treatable.”

Unfortunately, the acting legend says that the cancer is not “curable.”

We’re all rooting for him

On Monday, March 2, the beloved 67-year-old actor shared a tweet to reveal his condition.

“Hi folks,” he began. “These days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that.”

He acknowledged: “I’m having one of those.”

Campbell specified: “It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable’ not ‘curable.’”

He expressed: “I apologize if that’s a shock — it was to me too.”

On March 2, 2026, beloved actor and director Bruce Campbell disclosed his cancer diagnosis and treatment plans. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Though Campbell declined to go into detail about his cancer diagnosis, he did explain a slew of canceled appearances.

“My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer,” he shared with his fans and followers.

“So that I can tour with my new movie ‘Ernie & Emma’ this fall,” Campbell explained.

“Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand,” he acknowledged.

We’re glad that he has the right priorities. Either he’ll have time for work later, or he won’t — either way, it can wait.

Why did he share his diagnosis?

Campbell also delved into why he wished to make this grim news public.

First and foremost, he’s not asking for advice — though he’ll certainly get it, including from cancer-denialists who are already messaging him dangerous medical misinformation.

He is also not asking for sympathy. Cancer afflicts millions. He knows this.

Instead, his goal is simple: to get ahead of the story — and especially ahead of any false information that might arise.

When you start going in for cancer treatments as a celebrity, the odds of someone spotting you and blabbing get higher and higher. He’d rather people know the truth, now, than hear garbled info, later.

Bruce Campbell is always a snazzy dresser during interviews. (Image Credit: TBS)

“Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch and I have great support,” Campbell affirmed.

“So,” he shared, “I expect to be around a while.” Good!

Campbell is aware that he has generations of devoted fans, and he shared his appreciation.

“As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world,” he wrote, “and I hope to see you soon!”

We all hope to see him, soon, also, fully recovered — or as recovered as possible.

What is his diagnosis?

Campbell very deliberately avoided disclosing his specific diagnosis. It’s frankly not our business.

He also did not share enough clues to point anyone towards what form of cancer he has.

There are specific cancers that are considered too dangerous to try to “cure.”

Often, treatable-but-not-curable refers to cancers that have progressed to a certain level and are considered too advanced to cure.

Whatever the case with Campbell, we wish him the very best. He is keenly aware of how many people are rooting for him.