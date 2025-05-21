Carrie Underwood to Step Down From ‘American Idol’ Amid New Controversies?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Carrie Underwood about to quit American Idol?

It’s a question that fans have been asking all season.

And the issue has attracted more attention than ever amid surprising controversies surrounding Carrie’s first (and possibly last) season on the judges’ panel.

Carrie Underwood attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood attracts unexpected criticism

On Sunday night, Jamal Roberts was crowned the winner of the show’s 23rd season. And some viewers felt that Carrie seemed less than thrilled about the way the vote turned out.

“Damn I ain’t know Carrie Underwood was this racist,” one X user wrote this week.

“Lol dang, yall gone beat me up. she was racist to the winner of American Idol,” the user later elaborated, adding:

“A black man won and apparently she was being harsh on him all season, didn’t stand up when he won and didn’t hug or congratulate him but went to hug the loser.

Some commenters pointed out that Carrie did applaud for Roberts and even posted a pic with him on Instagram, while others linked the alleged snub to the fact that Underwood performed at the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Carrie Underwood performs “America the Beautiful” during the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson – Pool/Getty Images)

Criticism for that decision carried into the week’s other Idol-related controversy, as many fans criticized Carrie for singing along to a Whitney Houston song on her Instagram page.

Carrie receives criticism for Whitney Houston performance

As Parade magazine points out, Carrie crooned along with Houston’s hit “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” and the video of her performance received a very mixed response from fans.

“Girl, Whitney Houston would not like your MAGA ass,” pop culture account Mr. Pop, wrote according to the outlet.

“Don’t dare sing Whitney,” another user wrote. “Girl you leave Whitney song alon[e],” a third chimed in.

Carrie Underwood attends Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)

“She can’t beat Whitney’s vocals…sorry not sorry,” one user added, while another echoed, “She’ll never be Whitney…lol.”

There were also rumors that Carrie would be fired from Idol due to fans’ divided response to her first season. But it doesn’t seem like that will be the case.

“It’s early days still, but I love our panel,” showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick recently told TV Line.

“I think we’re in a good place. I’m excited for them to crown their first winner together as a threesome. They’re all passionate about the show,” she continued, adding:

“We never share our hand before the end of the season, but it should be coming soon.”

So it sounds like controversy or no controversy, the decision will ultimately be left up to Carrie. We’re sure we’ll have an update soon!