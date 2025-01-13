Carrie Underwood to Perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We’re one week away from the second inauguration of Donald Trump.

The former and future president will make history by becoming only the second person in US history to serve two non-consecutive terms in the White House.

We probably don’t need to tell you that these are contentious times in America, or that Trump remains a highly divisive figure. But regardless of your feelings ahead of January 20, at least we can all agree that the entertainment will be top notch.

Carrie Underwood attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood to Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Trump Inauguration

Yes, she might be married to a Canadian hockey player, but in every other respect, Carrie Underwood is as American as they come.

And it was revealed today that the Muskogee, Oklahoma native will belt out at least one patriotic tune on the day of Trump’s swearing in.

According to a new report from Page Six, Carrie will sing “America the Beautiful” with accompaniment from the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage for ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ABA)

Trump’s team has yet to make any official announcements regarding the day’s entertainment.

But reporter Matthew Foldi tweeted a leaked copy of the program, which shows Carrie performing right before Trump and future vice president J.D. Vance take their oaths of office.

Obviously, it’s a big day for those two, but it might also be the highlight of Carrie’s long and illustrious career.

She’s had many peaks along the way, of course: winning American Idol, being selected to croon the Sunday Night Football theme song, becoming the most-awarded country music artist of all time.

A Historic Occasion

Carrie Underwood performs on ABC’s “Good Morning America” at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

But singing at a presidential inauguration is the sort of thing that ensures an artist a place in the history books.

Heck, it’s been over a decade, but people still talk about Beyonce’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at President Obama’s second inauguration.

Will Carrie’s performance prove to be just as enduring? Only time will tell.

But whatever the case, tens of millions of people will be watching her live next Monday.