Bhad Bhabie & Sophie Rain Stock Up on Baby Oil, Condoms Ahead of OnlyFans Collab

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s true that baby oil has had a run of bad luck in the PR department recently.

Maybe that’s about to change.

OnlyFans stars Bhad Bhabie and Sophie Rain are gearing up for a collab on the adult media platform.

It also looks like they’re stocking up, and baby oil isn’t the only item at checkout.

Bhad Bhabie attends TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

That’s a short and sweet shopping list

TMZ has obtained and published video of rapper and OnlyFans star Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, and fellow OnlyFans star Sophie Rain, whose real name is allegedly Izabella Blair.

The two are on a small and simple shopping trip to a CVS in Tarzana (in Los Angeles).

In the video, we see them purchasing two bottles of Johnson’s baby oil and a single box of Trojan Magnum condoms.

Bhabie is sporting her latest hair, which is long, straight, and rose gold.

Both young women are wearing booty shorts and neither looks particularly anonymous.

These two young women did not film this themselves — at least, not physically.

By all accounts, it looks like a fellow customer or perhaps a store employee recognized them, filmed them, and sold the video to TMZ.

(That doesn’t mean that this is how it happened; we’ll delve into that in a moment.)

Bhabie and Rain have an upcoming OnlyFans collab.

While we don’t know if the condoms and baby oil are for that project, that certainly seems to be the implication.

chasing that Pixar mom build pic.twitter.com/Nm70MIfdaA — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) March 26, 2026

Wait, who are the condoms for?

Fans on social media have been quick to point out that the condoms seem odd.

Not simply because many OnlyFans performers avoid using condoms when they can help it.

(Condoms are life-saving in many ways! For professional sex workers who can both get tested regularly, some feel that it hurts their bottom line because it ruins much of the fantasy.)

Rather, because isn’t Sophie Rain’s whole brand that she’s allegedly never had sex before?

The concept of “virginity” is a social construct with conflicting meanings. But it’s been pretty important to her (admittedly repulsive) “clean girl” brand.

It is our understanding that Bhabie and Rain will be filming their OnlyFans collab on Friday, March 27.

If so, the timing of this little excursion to CVS makes sense.

In theory, they could also have been grabbing these items for just one of them, or for a friend, or whatever.

However, the video and their teens-who-changed-into-a-different-outfit-at-the-mall-in-2002 outfits and the simplicity of their shopping list has led some to another conclusion.

Was this whole thing just a publicity stunt?

Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

Is this guerilla marketing?

To be clear, nobody’s saying that Bhabie and Rain called up TMZ to be like “hey, promote us!“

Instead, it seems more likely that someone on the team of one of them or other other could have “leaked” the video — since it seems designed to catch eyes, in more ways than one.

That would be smart, since a leaked video is going to reach a wider audience than their regular subscribers.

As for the condoms … they could be for all sorts of things. Certain sex toys, for example, are often best used with a condom.

But also … Rain lied about her age. Some fans, very understandably, wonder if the “virginity” gimmick that she has going is another marketing deception.

By the way, Danielle Bregoli was born on March 26, 2003. Happy birthday, Bhad Bhabie!