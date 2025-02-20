Bhad Bhabie Debuts Bhad Bhangs, Blonde Hair, Nose Job Amidst Ongoing Feud

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bhad Bhabie has found a new way to shock her fans.

Though Danielle Bregoli has shared deeply upsetting videos in the past, this time, it’s much less serious.

It’s about her hair.

Gone is her iconic red hair and the more recent brunette ‘do. She’s going blonde. And the bangs are so intense.

Bhad Bhabie, Danielle Bregoli, arrives at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on February 7, 2019. (Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Bhehold, Bhad Bhabie is sporting Bhlonde Bhangs!

On Wednesday, February 19, Bhad Bhabie — whose real name is Danielle Bregoli — took to her Instagram page to unveil her new look.

For years, people recognized the rapper (who, lest we forget, launched herself as a public figure while in her early teens) with red velvet hair. She has, over time, replaced that iconic look with brunette hair.

Now, it seems, she’s opting for a blonde look. She’s also choosing some extremely harsh bangs to go with her light blonde tresses. It’s, well, a choice.

Bhad Bhabie unveils new look. pic.twitter.com/DktUHfAZeO — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 20, 2025

Though Bhad Bhabie has blocked embedding of her personal Instagram or Twitter posts for unknown reasons, the pics are obviously making the rounds.

The rapper has an upcoming song, “Ms. Whitman.” Rumor has it that it’s a follow up to her diss track, “Over Cooked,” which plays a role in her feud with Alabama Barker.

It seems that, given her tag and the music playing in her brief teaser clip, she also intended for this hair reveal to be a promo for the song. (Some fans hope that the blonde is temporary, and connects to the song, and is not a reinvention of her day-to-day look)

Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, is seen arriving at TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

Bhad Bhabie has changed her look in other ways

Weeks ago, the rapper took to social media to reveal that she was recovering from a nose job. She warned that the cosmetic surgery was not for the faint of heart, but seemed happy with the results.

After Bhad Bhabie had shared harrowing footage of her baby daddy and then-boyfriend Le Vaughn seeming to brutally attack and beat her (and photos of her bruised face) in the summer of 2024, many recoiled when they first saw her surgery recovery photos.

However, the rapper made it clear in her January 21 Instagram Story posts that this was welcome cosmetic surgery.

Bhad Bhabie shared her healing process following her recent nose job. (SWIPE) ✍🏾:#TSRStaffJR pic.twitter.com/HLG2Ftw0PC — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 22, 2025

In November of 2024, Bhad Bhabie revealed to fans that she was taking cancer medication. At the time, she explained that she had lost weight during the course of her treatments.

The 21-year-old (who will turn 22 next month) clapped back over criticism that she should not have undergone cosmetic surgery while receiving cancer treatments.

According to the rapper, her doctor cleared her for the surgery under the circumstances.

The recent feud has been making waves

Both Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker released diss tracks aimed at one another.

Notably, there is no clear winner. While many know Danielle Bregoli to be an established rapper, Alabama pleasantly surprised many with her own song.

The real winners in all of this seem to be people who enjoy a messy, trashy feud. So, all of us.