Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Brother Has Been Deployed, Expresses Gratitude to US Troops

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Folks, we regret to inform you that we might be in for another round of discourse about Sydney Sweeney’s politics.

Amid news that the Pentagon had deployed the 82nd Airborne and roughly 5,000 Marines to Iran, Sydney revealed this week that her younger brother has been deployed.

Trent, 25, is a member of the US Air Force.

Sydney Sweeney attends “The Housemaid” New York screening at 787 Seventh Ave on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sydney posted a screenshot from their latest video call, along with the following caption:

“Receiving calls from my bro always make me happy when he’s deployed,” she wrote, adding:

“Thinking of all our boys and girls overseas and sending my love! Thank you for your service :).”

Sydney did not reveal if her brother had been sent to Iran to assist with ongoing military operations there.

It’s possible that he was sent elsewhere.

Sydney Sweeney shared an image from a Facetime call with her brother. (YouTube)

But given that the largest troop deployment by far is to the Middle East, it’s not surprising that fans have concluded that that’s where Travis was sent.

Bombing a foreign country without provocation or Congressional approval was always gonna be a controversial move, and even Trump supporters have taken issue with the decision.

So it stands to reason that Sydney’s post was sparked a political debate.

But it’s important to bear in mind that Trent and his fellow airmen do not have any say in where they’re sent, and Sydney is right to be proud of her brother’s service.

As you may recall, Sydney’s political views became a subject of intense debate over the summer of 2025.

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the Los Angeles special screening of “Americana” at Desert 5 Spot on August 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The debate began with her American Eagle ad campaign (which punned on her having “good jeans/genes”) and continued with the revelation that Sydney is a registered Republican.

The actress has done her best to sidestep the controversy, preferring instead to keep the focus on her work.

“I’ve never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of,” she told Cosmopolitan in January.

“I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can’t make everyone love me. I know what I stand for,” she continued, adding:

“I’m in the arts. I’m not here to speak on politics. That’s not an area I’ve ever even imagined getting into. It’s not why I became who I am.”

These days, Sydney is a lingerie mogul as well as an A-list actress, and she’s not about to jeopardize everything she’s worked for by entering the culture wars fray.

But that won’t stop folks from both ends of the political spectrum from speculating on her beliefs!