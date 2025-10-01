Shaquille O’Neal: Is He Dating 21-Year-Old OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Is Shaquille O’Neal dating OnlyFans star Sophie Rain?

The basketball legend has had his share of relationships over the years. He remains widely desired.

Rumors began to circulate after her partied with Rain on her 21st birthday.

Here is what they are both saying after the world got a look at the two of them together.

Shaquille O’Neal attends the Shaquille O’Neal Big Pod Event at Home Room San Antonio on April 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Chris Saucedo/Getty Images)

Happy birthday, Sophie Rain!

In September, OnlyFans model Sophie Rain turned 21 years old.

She clearly enjoyed her birthday celebrations, which included partying at Encore Beach Club.

There, she and the basketball legend appeared in photos and video. Rain, at least, made no effort to hide this.

look who i ran into on my birthday !! pic.twitter.com/Gju11RH3Dd — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) September 22, 2025

“Look who I ran into on my birthday,” Sophie Rain tweeted on September 22 alongside a photo of her seated on Shaquille O’Neal’s lap.

She also tweeted a video of the party, highlighting the sports icon’s presence.

“Celebrating my 21st birthday in Vegas with Shaq,” Rain captioned that video.

Sophie Rain was trying to throw it back on Shaq at her birthday party😭 pic.twitter.com/vj6ut7IfG5 — 𝐅𝐞𝐢𝐧 ✞ (@feinmadeit) September 25, 2025

Are she and Shaquille O’Neal dating?

Naturally, rumors immediately erupted across social media, claiming that the two are dating.

There was no evidence that Shaquille O’Neal and Sophie Rain were dating.

Her first post even appeared to explain that they had crossed paths by happenstance.

Then, Shaq himself stepped up to clear the air.

Taking to Instagram comments, Shaquille O’Neal cleared the air and vented a little frustration. (Image Credit: Instagram)

In a reply to Noah Glenn Carter’s Instagram coverage, Shaq very firmly shot down claims that he’s dating the OF star.

“I don’t daw that young but I will date your mom and give u a brother,” the legendary athlete wrote in a comment.

In another now-deleted comment, Shaq explained that he just happened to be DJing that night.

i don’t know how taking a single photo with Shaq had the internet drawing conclusions that we must be dating 😭😭 https://t.co/t9cBvh2ls1 — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) October 1, 2025

How did one photo (and one video) spark so much speculation?

In her own response, Sophie Rain tweeted her disbelief that this wild rumor began circulating.

“I don’t know how taking a single photo with Shaq had the internet drawing conclusions that we must be dating,” she admitted.

Some accused her of creating the rumor on purpose.

It’s possible … but it seems much more likely that a young woman born in the year 2004 just felt that a celebrity happened to be DJing on her birthday.