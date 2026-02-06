Tyler Baltiera: ‘Teen Mom’ Exploited Us as Kids! Fans Are Being Cruel!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The backlash is more than they signed up for.

In addition to going scorched earth on Carly’s adoptive parents, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have spoken out against adoption.

When they were teenagers, they trusted the adults who gave them advice. Now, they feel lied to — and robbed.

Tyler says that Teen Mom exploited them, Brandon and Teresa deceived them, and now fans are being senselessly cruel.

Tyler Baltierra on Teen Mom OG. It’s a familiar expression of concern that he wears here. (Image Credit: MTV)

‘They did exploit kids’

On The Southern Tea Podcast, Tyler spoke to host Lindsie Landsman, formerly Lindsie Chrisley before parting ways with her abhorrent relatives, about the backlash.

He and Catelynn have been getting an earful from Teen Mom fans for their harsh stance on adoption.

In the past, he’s shared that he feels that Brandon and Teresa deceived them when they were teens.

But Tyler says that Teen Mom producers and MTV also preyed upon their youth and inexperience for financial gain.

“They did exploit kids,” he asserted. “That’s what happened.”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler appear here on an episode of Teen Mom. (MTV)

“How else do you explain following 16-year-old kids after making this crazy decision,” Tyler reasoned, “and then following the aftermath of that decision?”

He of course acknowledged: “It also was a huge blessing to our lives and gave us opportunities.”

Tyler then warned: “But there’s a cost to it.”

We have watched that cost play out, over and over, with so many reality stars.

In recent years, Tyler and Catelynn have experienced a new rush of backlash.

In his Instagram caption, Tyler Baltierra reflected upon the day that changed everything — when he and his wife gave up their firstborn for adoption. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘We trusted what this agency was telling us’

“[My feelings about adoption] have changed so much,” Tyler admitted during the podcast.

“Being that young you are just kind of trusting all of the adults around you,” he recalled.

“And back then we didn’t do any research about anything,” Tyler admitted. “We just trusted what this agency was telling us.”

He understated: “I think my opinion on adoption completely changed.”

Tyler explained: “Only because you get older and you get wiser. You kind of start understanding the industry in this country and how it works.”

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are pictured here on the set of a Teen Mom reunion special. (Photo Credit: MTV)

This isn’t just a case of adoption remorse for Tyler and Catelynn. He explained that it goes well beyond their story.

“Commodifying children or any life is just not good,” he expressed.

“I can’t stand there and say it’s this amazing thing that I thought it was when we were kids,” he admitted.

“I feel like a lot of cast members get a lot of grace for certain stuff,” Tyler lamented.

“But when it comes to us a lot of people are like, ‘Well you did it — get over it. You signed your papers. You gave her away.’”

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra (nee Lowell) on Teen Mom OG. They’ve been through so much together through the years. (MTV)

‘I think people need to humanize more reality TV stars’

Tyler reminded critics: “We were children. We were literally kids making this decision.”

He added: “I think it’s unfair to just tell someone to get over it.”

This is, after all, about his and Catelynn’s firstborn child.

“How do you ever get over it?” Tyler asked. “How do you ever stop grieving a child that’s still living?”

He also issued a plea for kindness, saying: “I signed up to be transparent with my life. I think people need to humanize more reality TV stars.”