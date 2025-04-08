Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Accuse Brandon & Teresa Davis of Deceiving Them …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra feel … at best, cheated.

After weeks of openly going scorched earth on Brandon and Teresa Davis, Carly’s adoptive parents, Tyler and Catelynn are explaining why they’re not afraid of this backfiring.

They’re also voicing a suspicion that the Davis family always planned to ice them out, one way or the other.

The two believe that Carly’s parents just wanted a child, and accuse them of using dishonesty to trick a pair of desperate teens.

Tyler Baltierra is opening up here to his wife on an episode of Teen Mom in late summer 2023. (Image Credit: MTV)

Why do Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra feel deceived?

During the most recent episode of their Cate & Ty Break It Down! podcast, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra recalled how Brandon and Teresa Davis allegedly shifted their initial adoption terms.

“I think the whole goal was to get a baby,” Tyler suggested. “We were kids, listening to the adults around us.”

He discussed how Brandon and Teresa were initially seeking a closed adoption.

They only changed it to an open adoption, he accused, to ensure that they had their chance to adopt Carly.

“If you were an adult, and you knew [what kind of adoption] you wanted, I think your responsibility should have been [to say], ‘This isn’t a good fit for us, we want closed [adoption],’” Tyler opined.

“The fact that you shifted your desires to get the baby is selfish to me,” he went on to express.

Tyler explained: “Because I feel like that automatically shows that you weren’t planning on doing what we agreed upon.”

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell appear here on the set of a Teen Mom reunion special. (Photo Credit: MTV)

The two of them were only teens when they became parents

“There were four people involved in this [adoption] agreement,” Tyler noted.

“And two of them were children and two of them were adults.”

He feels that Brandon and Teresa should have been honest with them.

His belief is clearly that they wanted a closed adoption, but that they claimed to be okay with an open adoption just to get Carly — only to eventually ice them out.

Tyler and Catelynn on Teen Mom: OG. These two have been through so much. (MTV)

Tyler and Catelynn now seem to feel that the Davis family took advantage of them because they were teens.

The couple also explained why they continue to speak out — even knowing that Brandon and Teresa are even less likely to reconsider things now.

“Our main goal for putting stuff out publicly was because if Carly has a chance of being able to see that we never stopped trying,” Catelynn explained.

“She deserves to know that, in my opinion.”

It is also about spreading awareness

“Also it’s bringing awareness to everyone who is involved in adoption,” Catelynn then suggested.

She continued: “Also it’s giving a voice for adopted kids. But I can see where you would think that.”

Catelynn notes that Brandon and Teresa have not said whether or not Carly wanted to cut off contact.

She does not believe that their biological daughter made the choice, however.

Catelynn Lowell poses in her and husband Tyler Baltierra’s new house in an episode of Teen Mom OG. (MTV)

“We don’t have anything to lose, and I truly, in my heart of hearts, do not believe that it’s Carly that wants this [separation from us],” Catelynn emphasized.

“For you as a parent to allow your insecurity and this fear to trump the best interest of [Carly] doesn’t make sense to me,” Tyler chimed in. “And that’s also not what we wanted and [not] what we agreed upon 15 years ago.”

He then stressed: “We were always supposed to be a team.”