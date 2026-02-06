Alexa Curtin, Daughter of RHOC Alum Lynne Curtin, Says She’s Homeless, Missing …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lynne Curtin flaunted her lavish lifestyle in several seasons of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County.

But while Lynne might still be living it up in SoCal, her 33-year-old daughter Alexa has hit rock bottom in nearby Lancaster, California.

A YouTuber who shares stories about Los Angeles-area residents recently revealed that Alexa is living on the streets and struggling with a dangerous addiction to opioids.

Alexa Curtin, daughter of Lynne Curtin, is living on the streets and battling addiction. (YouTube)

The YouTuber — who goes by LA To You Interviews — talked to Alexa in a parking lot, where she spoke candidly about her harrowing journey.

“It’s not really a safe place. I’m probably gonna move back to Orange County eventually – I hope I make it there,” Alexa said, adding:

“I was doing heroin and then I kind of like, met some people. They introduced me to fentanyl, so I started doing fentanyl, and basically my life just kind of like went downhill,

“I used to use a lot, but now I use a lot less,” she said.

Alexa went on to reveal that she lost two fingers in a car accident that was a result of her drug use.

“It kinda sucks,” she said.

“A lot of bad things have happened to me since moving out here,” Alexa continued before sharing a shocking account of being sexually assaulted.

“I put myself in a really bad situation and the guy handcuffed me and I tried to crack the window with my head but I couldn’t and he f–king covered my mouth, covered my nose, I couldn’t breathe, and he raped me for like two hours,” she said.

She explained that the man threatened to kill her but then “let [her] go eventually.”

“During that time, I really thought that was going to be it for me,” she said.

“A lot of bad things have happened to me since moving here. It’s not a safe place.

TV personality Lynne Curtin attends the premiere party for Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County” 10 year celebration at Boulevard3 on June 16, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“It’s not easy being white and living on the streets, you know?” she continued.

“But even any other race, I hear about girls getting raped all the time [in Lancaster.] So you really have to protect yourself.”

The last time we heard from her, Alexa had been sentenced to 68 days in jail on various criminal charges.

Alexa went on to state that she intends to get sober and get her life back on track, adding that she’s no stranger to hard work.

“I have nothing. I have to literally start from the ground up. It’s going to be difficult, but I’m actively trying to do that,” she said.

“I actually worked a lot growing up. I was a hostess for a little bit and then … I moved to LA, I did porn for like a year and then stopped doing porn, moved back to Orange County, got my boobs done, got my nose done, and I was like ‘Balling!’ you know?” Alexa continued.

Lynne Curtin attends Cinemagic Gala At Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows Supported By George Best Belfast City Airport And NI Conn at Fairmont Miramar – Hotel & Bungalows on June 28, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Cinemagic/Jane Owen PR)

“And then, unfortunately, all the money ran out and then I was like f–k. Back in the same spot again,” she said.

Alexa added that she’s “kind of cut off right now” from her parents, who currently live in San Diego.

“Maybe I get sober again, and then maybe they’re gonna supply me with money again,” she said. “But right now they don’t really want anything to do with me,” she explained.

Asked if she had any words of wisdom to share with her younger self, Alexs said, “Stay in the net of your friends and family.”

“Don’t isolate yourself. Try to stay involved, because if you don’t get involved, you’re going to most likely get depressed and turn to either making bad choices or bad friends and end up at the wrong places at the wrong time,” she said. “

Then you could develop a drug habit or alcohol habit, and it could really ruin your life.”

Here’s hoping Alexa will be able to turn things around with some help from her family.