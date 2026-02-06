Timothy Busfield Indicted on Child Sexual Abuse Charges In New Mexico

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last month, actor Timothy Busfield was arrested on charges of abusing a minor.

Busfield surrendered to police but was released on bail shortly thereafter.

However, his legal troubles are far from over.

Director and actor Timothy Busfield looks on before a hearing in the Second District Judicial Court at the Bernalillo County Courthouse on January 20, 2026 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

The 68-year-old West Wing star was indicted on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child by a grand jury in New Mexico on Friday, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office revealed in a press release (via Page Six).

“As with all criminal proceedings, Mr. Busfield is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said.

“This case will proceed through the judicial process and is expected to move forward to trial,” he added.

Bregman also noted that Busfield will be prosecuted by the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office’s special victims unit.

In this handout photo provided by the Albuquerque Police Department, director and actor Timothy Busfield is seen in a police booking photo after turning himself in to police following accusations of sexual abuse of two children on January 13, 2026 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Albuquerque Police Department via Getty Images)

Busfield is accused of inappropriately touching two child actors on the set of the Fox series The Cleaning Lady.

The alleged abuse took place in 2022, when the boys were seven years old.

Authorities launched an investigation in November 2024 and gathered enough evidence to pursue charges in January of this year.

Before surrendering to police last month, Busfield posted a video in which he insisted that he “did not do anything to those little boys” and called the accusations “all lies.”

Director and actor Timothy Busfield arrives for a hearing in the Second District Judicial Court at the Bernalillo County Courthouse on January 20, 2026 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

“Hi everybody, it’s Tim,” the footage opens.

“I’m sure most of you know, that are watching this, that I was ordered to come to Albuquerque – I’m here now. I got the call Friday night, I had to get a lawyer. Saturday I got in the car, drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque. I’m gonna confront these lies. They’re horrible,” Busfield continued, adding:

“They’re all lies and I did not do anything to those little boys and I’m gonna fight it. I’m gonna fight it with a great team, and I’m gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies.

“So hang in there and hopefully I’m out real soon and back to work. I love everybody for supporting me, thank you.”

Speaking with police, Busfield said he didn’t “remember” tickling or picking up the two child actors, though he admitted that some physical contact may have occurred.

“’If it happened, I don’t remember overtly tickling the boys ever, but it wouldn’t be uncommon for me,’” one officer wrote of the actor’s statement.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.