Lindsie Chrisley is Now Lindsie Landsman: Did She Get Married? Or Is She Just Avoiding …

Is Lindsie Chrisley married?

Amidst all of the conversation and controversy of Todd and Julie’s release from prison, one member of the infamous family has not been part of the conversation.

Lindsie is the family’s eldest daughter. She has an understandably complex relationship — or lack thereof — with her notorious parents and some of her siblings.

Earlier this month, she debuted a new last name. Is she married?

TV personality Lindsie Chrisley speaks onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Yes, Lindsie Chrisley changed her name

Previously, 35-year-old Lindsie Chrisley was married to Will Campbell.

She and her ex-husband share a child, Jackson. Jackson is her only child.

Following their divorce, Lindsie adopted her maiden name, despite the stigma of any association with her parents.

However, earlier this month, Lindsie changed her last name.

As we reported, the eldest Chrisley daughter started going by “Lindsie Landsman” on social media.

Fans may already know that she is dating David Landsman.

What’s the story behind the name change? Did they get married?

TV personalities Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, producer/TV personality Todd Chrisley, and TV personalities Chase Chrisley, and Lindsie Chrisley speak onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Lindsie Chrisley — well, Lindsie Landsman, now — took to the July 16 episode of her The Southern Tea podcast to address the change.

She admitted that she had felt that she’d “quietly” made this name change.

However, she’d known that people would notice.

What caught her off guard, however, was “how quickly” fans had picked up on what seems like such a tiny little detail.

First and foremost, Lindsie confirmed that she has not married David Landsman. They have been dating for less than a year, and they are not even engaged.

She explained that the Chrisley surname “did not create income or opportunity” for her. Rather, it was detrimental to her opportunities and personal brand.

“In fact, it became very problematic with me being associated in any capacity in business,” Lindsie admitted.

“And has been problematic for projects that I have done post ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ and have been asked to go by another name altogether.”

TV personality Lindsie Chrisley attends the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

That does make a lot of sense

Having parents who are notorious criminals has a certain degree of deeply unfair stigma.

Certainly, no one gets to choose the circumstances of their birth. If they could, Todd and Julie Chrisley would be childfree — and so would Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Lindsie praised the “safe and loving relationship” taht she and David share. When it comes to borrowing his surname for social media, she shared that she “felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Good for her. Everyone deserves peace, free from the burdens and stigma of toxic influences.