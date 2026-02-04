Police Deny That Savannah Guthrie’s Brother-In-Law Is ‘Prime Suspect’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing from her home on Saturday night.

Police believe foul play was involved and that Nancy, 84, was injured during a possible abduction.

As the search drags on, investigators remain baffled, but one journalist believes a prime suspect may have been identified.

On the latest episode of her “Drop Dead Serious” podcast, former NewsNation anchor Ashleigh Banfield reported that her “law enforcement source” told her that Tommaso Cioni is being investigated.

Cioni, 50, is married to Savannah’s sister, Annie.

Annie had dinner at Nancy’s home on Saturday night and was the last person to see her before her disappearance.

It’s not clear if Cioni was also present that night.

According to Banfield, investigators have towed Annie’s car, which, she says, has “some connection” to 50-year-old Cioni.

Banfield notes that the cameras in Nancy’s home were all smashed in. And earlier today, NewsNation published photos of a trail of blood that was found inside the home.

In response to Banfield’s claims, police in Tucson issued a statement saying they have no suspect or person of interest at this time:

“We have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case. Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie. We are also awaiting additional forensic results,” said a spokesperson (via TMZ).

“We are not confirming the car being seized, we are unsure where that reporter is getting that information.”

This news comes on the heels of reports that TMZ received a ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return.

It’s unclear if the note is legitimate — or why it would have been sent to TMZ instead of to the Guthrie family.

The Guthries have asked the public for their help in searching for Nancy, but it seems that police are no closer to finding her.

Earlier this week, Savannah took to her Instagram page to ask followers to pray for her missing mother.

“We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him,” Savannah wrote on Instagram late Monday night.

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment,” she continued, adding:

“We need you.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.