Chris Harrison Books Return to Reality TV!!!!!!!!!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Chris Harrison will soon be back in your living room, folks.

Not literally, of course. That would be weird.

According to a recent social media post by Lindsay Liles Casting, the former Bachelor and Bachelorette host will return to a genre he knows well:

Fronting a dating-themed program that is based around two people meeting on camera, possibly falling in love and then getting married.

Chris Harrison attends Clarins and V Magazine Golden Hour Celebration During F1 Weekend in Austin, TX at Waller Creek Boathouse on October 18, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

“NOW CASTING! Chris Harrison is back with a new show, and we’re looking for men and women who are sincerely seeking love and a traditional marriage,” Lindsay Liles Casting posted online this week.

The surprising post states that “a prominent streaming service” is casting singles 21 and older who “want to be in a traditional, marriage-minded partnership built on commitment and shared values.”

It also states that the series is looking for individuals “who believe in clear roles, long-term commitment, and building a life together — and who are dating with real intention.”

(Instagram)

It’s unknown at this time what the show will be called… what network it will air on… or when it will premiere.

But we’re not going out on a huge limb by assuming Harrison will NOT be working with ABC again.

“It changed my life, but at the same time, I can also be grateful that I’m gone,” Harrison said in 2023 on an episode of Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast. “That’s a relationship I don’t need to be in anymore because it wasn’t healthy.”

Harrison, of course, served as the host of both the aforementioned franchises for many, many years.

He was essentially let go by executives in early 2021 after he made racially insensitive remarks, telling the public at the time:

“I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special…

“I want to ensure our cast and crew members, to my friends, colleagues and our fans: this is not just a moment, but a commitment to much greater understanding that I will actively make every day.

“From here I can only try to evolve and be a better man, and I humble myself before all of you.

“I hope I will again live up to the expectations you all rightfully have for me and the expectations I have for myself.”

Chris Harrison tries to keep warm here on an episode of The Bachelor Season 25. (ABC)

Harrison never returned to The Bachelor.

He’s mostly stayed away from the spotlight in general, although he did hint at a return to reality television way back in March 2024.

“People got to know and love me for two decades hosting The Bachelor, so, yes, we are going to be creating a reality dating show,” Harrison said to Entertainment Tonight back then.

“For years and years I said, ‘This is the most dramatic show ever.’

“We want to create a show where those words actually ring true, so this dating show will be the most dramatic ever — that you can be sure of.”

It’s unclear whether Harrison was referring almost two years ago to the show that now appears to be coming to fruition.

Chris Harrison attends the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jesse Palmer now hosts both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Harrison’s departure from the company was ugly for awhile, with the TV personality demanding a whole lot of money to walk away from his job.

The two sides eventually negotiated a buy-out, however.

This past October, Back in October, Harrison spoke to People Magazine about his post-Bachelor life, as well as his life in Austin, Texas where he and wife Lauren Zima purchased a home in 2020.

Although Harrison called Austin “the new Hollywood,” he told the outlet there was “a next chapter coming up very soon” for himself and that he was “very excited” to soon talk about it at length.