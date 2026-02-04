Dave Coulier Gives Health Update After Back-to-Back Cancer Battles

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Two cancers in two years is too much.

In November 2024, Dave Coulier revealed his first cancer diagnosis.

No sooner was that in remission than the news broke doctors had found another form of cancer in the Full House alum.

Now, he has another health update.

Appearing on ‘Good Morning America’ in February 2026, Dave Coulier shared a positive health update. (Image Credit: ABC)

Good news on ‘GMA’

On Wednesday, February 4, actor Dave Coulier appeared on Good Morning America to share a pivotal cancer update.

He is, he says, in remission.

In late 2024, the Full House star revealed his diagnosis of stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Then, late last year, he shared that doctors had diagnosed him with tongue cancer — p16 squamous carcinoma.

Coulier characterized the experience of having “two different cancers in two years” as a “roller-coaster ride.”

Now, he shares, he is healed.

(Again)

Coulier went just nine months between being cancer-free of the lymphoma and learning about the carcinoma on his tongue.

“What a journey it’s been,” he reflected on GMA.

On The Today Show, Dave Coulier discusses his cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Image Credit: NBC)

He’s still looking over his shoulder, metaphorically speaking

Coulier noted that despite once again getting “good news” from the doctor, it’s hard to feel like he’s in the clear.

Instead, he feels “like cancer is always in the rearview mirror.”

That is understandable!

Even someone with only one single cancer diagnosis may live in fear of the disease returning.

Instead, Coulier developed a second type of cancer.

He explained that he managed to “laugh my way through the ordeal” of these back-to-back cancer battles.

According to Coulier, he avoided letting cancer “steal parts” of him “psychologically and emotionally” through close ties.

He made a conscious effort to “keep the people that I love close.”

That of course includes his wife, Melissa Bring. They married in July 2014.

But it also includes friends (like former co-star John Stamos) and other family. Coulier is a grandfather these days!

Actor and comedian Dave Coulier appeared on The Today Show in autumn of 2025. (Image Credit: NBC)

Cancer is scary and varied

Because we use the term “cancer,” it is sometimes easy to assume that this is a disease that varies only by where on the body it first develops.

The truth, however, is that different cancers can develop and have unrelated causes or may spread very differently.

Some people never develop cancer in their lives. Others may develop more than one form of cancer.

We are so glad to hear that Coulier is once again cancer-free.

Not only do we hope that he goes more than nine months without having to offer another “update,” but we hope that he will simply never again have to fight for his life.