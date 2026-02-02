Nancy Guthrie, Mother of Savannah Guthrie, Reported Missing In Arizona

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have troubling news to report out of Arizona today:

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been reported missing.

According to a statement issued by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Nancy was last seen at her home near Tucson on Saturday night.

Savannah Guthrie attends TODAY Show Radio Town Hall on SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on February 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

A family member called 911 to report Nancy missing around noon on Sunday.

According to TMZ, Sheriff Chris Nanos held a press briefing in which he revealed that homicide detectives have been brought into the investigation due to “disturbing or concerning circumstances” at the home.

Nanos stressed that the case is currently being treated as a search and rescue operation, but he noted that investigators have not yet ruled out foul play.

Authorities noted that they have air and ground teams scouring the area, and they’ve issued public alerts in which Nancy is described as having brown hair and standing about 5’5″.

Savannah Guthrie attends Savannah Guthrie in Conversation with Hoda Kotb: Reflections on Faith at 92NY on February 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Authorities say Nancy does have some physical ailments, but is not suffering from any known cognitive issues.

As longtime Today viewers may already know, Nancy has appeared and been mentioned on the show on numerous occasions.

Savannah skipped Monday’s broadcast, and moments ago, she issued her first statement regarding the situation.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” the statement read (via The New York Post).

“Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom,” she continued, adding:

Savannah Guthrie attends Chefs for Kids’ Cancer Benefitting Cookies For Kids’ Cancer at Metropolitan Pavilion on October 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Chefs for Kids’ Cancer)

“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

The Guthrie family also issued a formal statement reading:

“We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement. If anyone has any information, please contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900. The family is grateful for the outreach, thoughts and prayers.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.