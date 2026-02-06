Guthrie Family Issues Statement to Nancy’s Alleged Kidnappers: ‘We Want to …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its second week, her loved ones are becoming increasingly fearful.

Nancy is the 84-year-old mother of Today anchor Saannah Guthrie. She was forcibly removed from her home last weekend, and she remains missing.

Multiple media outlets have received ransom notes demanding millions in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie in happier times. (YouTube)

The Guthrie family says it’s willing to work with the kidnappers, but first, they need proof that she’s still alive and in their possession.

On Thursday night, Savannah’s brother took to Instagram to address the alleged kidnappers on behalf of his entire family.

“This is Camron Guthrie. I’m speaking for the Guthrie family,” he said in a video.

"We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward.

“We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward.

“But first, we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact.”

Also on Thursday, we learned that the ransom notes contained two deadlines, one of which came and went yesterday.

Camron’s post may have been his way of assuring the kidnappers that the Guthries have every intention of working with them, despite the missed deadline.

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several days after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

We don’t know exactly what the demands are, but according to TMZ — one of the ransom notes was sent to their offices — the kidnappers plan to “change” their offer if their first deadline isn’t met.

The second deadline, which comes next week, reportedly carries more serious consequences.

Camron’s video is not the first time that the Guthries have issued a desperate plea to their mother’s kidnappers.

In a video posted earlier this week, Savannah begged the writers of the ransom note to offer some evidence that Nancy is alive and well.

A sign is posted at the house of Nancy Guthrie, NBC host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, on February 3, 2026 in Catalina, Arizona. (Photo by Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

“We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can,” Savannah said to the camera.

“We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen.”

Sadly, it seems that the alleged kidnappers did not respond to her plea to make contact, hence Camron’s follow-up post.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.