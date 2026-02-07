Brad Arnold Cause of Death: 3 Doors Down Singer Was 47

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today:

Brad Arnold — lead singer of the popular rock band 3 Doors Down — has passed away.

He was just 47 years old.

Vocalist Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down holds a fan’s “I Love Jesus” hat while the band performs on “FOX and Friends” outside of FOX Studios on July 29, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Back in May of 2024, Arnold announced that he was battling Stage 4 kidney cancer.

News of Arnold’s passing comes courtesy of a statement from his band’s Instagram page:

“With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47,” the statement begins.

“With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer,” the surviving band members continue, adding:

“As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners.

“Brad’s songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band’s breakout hit, ‘Kryptonite,’ which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old.

“His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on.”

The statement went on ro honor Arnold as a loving husband and all-around decent human being:

“Above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him,” it reads.

Brad Arnold of the band 3 Doors Down performs at the Bobby Bones And The Raging Idiots 4th Annual Million Dollar Show at Ryman Auditorium on January 14, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends.

“The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and kindly asks that their privacy be respected.

“He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

Early reports indicate that Brad died peacefully in his sleep.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.