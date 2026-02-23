Ray J: Police Respond to Domestic Violence Call at Singer’s Home

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In recent weeks, Ray J has alarmed fans with displays of possible problems following his nearly-fatal health scare and hospitalization.

Now, fans are worried for all new reasons.

Police responded to a domestic violence call at his home.

Unfortunately, authorities’ hands appear to be tied in dealing with it.

Ray J attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

This happened over the weekend

TMZ spoke to law enforcement sources within the LAPD.

At around 2 AM on Saturday, February 21, police received a call that reported a battery domestic violence incident at Ray J’s Los Angeles residence.

Notably, the R&B singer-songwriter is not the accused perpetrator.

The alleged aggressor is said to be an ex-partner of his.

TMZ‘s report does not identify the woman, merely describing her as a 30-year-old woman — apparently of Persian descent. (Another detail is that she was reportedly wearing yellow)

Unfortunately, as happens with too many domestic violence calls, responding offers ran into a roadblock.

Neither party was willing to speak to authorities.

There are specific circumstances — such as when there is a cooperative witness or clear physical evidence of an assault — when police may be able to arrest an assailant even if the victim is unwilling to cooperate.

(Taking them to trial can be much more difficult, however, which is one small part of how the vast majority of abusers never face justice.)

In this case, they had no cooperating victim, no cooperating witness, and seemingly no other evidence. Police were unable to make an arrest, and apparently did not even take a report.

Ray J attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on November 19, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Who called it in?

It is unclear who contacted authorities.

As we know from many ordinary examples and also some incidents with public figures, sometimes victims will contact police to report domestic violence, only to refuse to assist in an investigation.

(Jenelle Evans calling 911 on her disgraced ex-husband, David Eason, for allegedly breaking her collarbone — only to remain married to him for years afterwards — comes to mind.)

A third party may have also made the call, but been unable or unwilling to cooperate with authorities.

(We sometimes see this happen with employees, but also with neighbors or even family.)

Ray J allegedly pulled a gun on Princess Love and threatened to kill a man during a completely unhinged livestream



… and the whole incident was caught on video. pic.twitter.com/442H8r5dFO — TMZ (@TMZ) November 27, 2025

In November of 2025, authorities arrested Ray J following an argument with his estranged wife, Princess Love.

This argument was livestreamed.

As a result, viewers saw him pull out a gun during the conflict.

The singer-songwriter has denied pointing the gun at her.

Guns are dangerous for many reasons. That they can be used to threaten or harm on impulse to such a catastrophic degree is one of them.

Fortunately, it does not sound as though the most recent incident involved a firearm.