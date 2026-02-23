Luci4 Cause of Death: Beloved Rapper Was 23

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report out of the world of music today.

Luci4 — the rapper best known for his viral hit “BodyPartz” — was just 23 years old.

News of his death comes courtesy of a report from the Los Angeles Fire Department:

Rapper Luci4 has passed away under suspicious circumstances. (YouTube)

A spokesperson for the department tells TMZ that emergency personnel responded to a call about a medical emergency.

When they arrived, the person was already dead, and the incident is now being investigated as a crime.

Luci4’s passing is confirmed by his grandparents, who say they are suspicious of the circumstances surrounding his death.

They say that his wallet was completely emptied, and he had been expressing uncertainty about some of the people he had been spending time with since gaining fame.

Luci4 — whose real name was James Dear — reportedly died at the home of an unnamed friend in Los Angeles.

After first gaining notice on TikTok in 2021, Luci4 became an integral part of the online “Sigilkore” movement.

He signed to Atlantic Records, and “BodyPartz” went gold shortly after its release.

Rapper Luci4 — real name James Dear — has passed away at the age of 23. (YouTube)

Though he had yet to gain mainstream fame, Luci4 was a wildly popular figure on social media, and he had a very bright future ahead of him.

Industry insiders who worked with the young star reported that his talent and work ethic were unparalleled.

Clearly, there’s a whole lot that we still don’t know about Dear’s passing.

We will continue to keep you updated on this developing story as new information becomes available.

In the meantime, our thoughts go out to Luci4’s loved ones as they begin to try and process this unthinkable tragedy.