Ray J Performs with Possible Blood Gushing From Eyes in Wake of Major Heart Issues

Ray J gave fans quite a scare this weekend.

About three weeks after the artist said that he may have mere months to live — after being hospitalized for pneumonia — he performed on stage for a number of fans in Shreveport, Lousiana… and appeared to have blood coming from his eyes.

Yes, blood. From his eyes.

Ray J attends the “College Hill Step Show” at the 2024 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

In footage shared to social media of his February 14 concert, Ray J donned a pair of black sunglasses and handed out roses to audience members. As a tear of red blood seemed to run down his right cheek.

In a separate clip, the 45-year-old lifted the sunglasses to show dried pools of blood beneath each eye.

At another point during the show, the singer took off his shirt, revealing what can best be described as a heart monitor taped just below his collar bone.

Both mentally and physically, Ray J is clearly going through it these days.

Ray J speaks on the BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives during the 2024 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Prior to taking the stage in Shreveport, the ex-boyfriend and sex tape partner of Kim Kardashian encouraged fans to come to the show despite the rainy weather and alluded to his health struggles, writing in the Facebook caption:

“I’m putting my life on the line for this show!!”

He seems to mean this literally.

Last month, the celebrity said the clock is ticking on his life, alleging that “2027 is definitely a wrap for me” after giving fans an update on his condition following his release from the hospital.

Ray J attends the BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for BET)

“My heart’s only beating 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right,” Ray J said in a January 25 Instagram video. “My health is not okay, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me through everything.

While giving a special shoutout to his older sister Brandy and his Love Cabin castmate Shila Hasanoff who helped him “survive this,” Ray J thanked his fans, stating:

“I’m alive because of your prayers.”