Katie Bates to Enter “Intensive Therapy” in Wake of Husband Cheating Scandal

Katie Bates can’t do this on her own, you guys.

Last month, not long after his wife announced to the world that she had suffered a miscarriage, Travis Clark came out and dropped a very different kind of bombshell of his own:

He had been unfaithful to Katie.

“This is hard to write, but I owe the truth and I owe an apology… I had an affair and repeatedly broke her trust,” the 24-year old confessed in mid-January.

“There is no excuse for what I did. This was my failure and my responsibility alone. I know that words don’t begin to express the damage I caused or the depth of the hurt I’ve brought into her life, but I am truly sorry.”

On Sunday, meanwhile, the mother of two broke her silence on this painful development.

“I’ve wanted to come on here and say something for a while but I honestly haven’t really known how to put words to any of this,” Katie wrote via Instagram.

“This year didn’t start how I thought it would. It’s been really heavy and emotional in ways I wasn’t prepared for. Some days I feel okay and steady. and other days it’s hard to even leave the house.”

It’s clear Bates is trying to remain upbeat, but it’s understandably a challenge.

“I do want to say thank you though. The love, prayers, and messages I’ve received have meant more than I can explain. I don’t always know how to respond, but please know I see it and I’m grateful,” she continued.

Katie went on to say that she will soon be reaching out for professional assistance.

“I’m getting ready to attend my first four day therapy intensive. I don’t really feel equipped to handle something like this on my own, so getting help feels important. I know I can’t pour into anything else well if I’m not actually working through this in a healthy way,” she said.

“Being mom to Hailey and Harvey and finding little pieces of normal life again has been so grounding for me. I’m not very good at expressing my emotions, so this probably feels scattered, but I’m trying to lean on God and He has brought me so much comfort.”

The spouses have been married since 2021 and they welcomed kids Hailey and Harvey in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

As mentioned above, before Clark admitted to infidelity, Bates revealed she recently suffered a pregnancy loss. She later took to social media to address the challenges in her personal life.

“We are working through this privately, seeking counsel both together and individually as we try to determine the best path forward for our family. I am also being supported by legal counsel,” Bates wrote last month. “This is not a quick or easy process, and it is not one I am taking lightly. Every decision about our future will be made slowly and carefully, with what is best for our family and our children as the highest priority.”

On February 22, this is how she concluded her Instagram Story:

“I don’t know how much I’ll share as I walk through all of this or what that will look like, but I did want to say thank you for the kindness and grace you’ve shown me. It truly means a lot.”