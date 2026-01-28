Ray J Says His Heart Is “Beating 25 Percent” After Near-Fatal Hospitalization

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ray J has provided an update on scary health situation.

Via an Instagram video, the long-time artist and former Kim Kardashian sex tape partner opened up about his recent hospitalization for pneumonia.

Sounds like the guy is fortunate to be alive.

Ray J attends the BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for BET)

“My heart’s only beating 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right,” Ray J told fans and followers, adding:

“My health is not okay, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me through everything I’ve been in the hospital.”

The 45-year old (yes, Ray J is 45 years old!) went on to express gratitude to folks for their support throughout his medical ordeal, stating in the caption of his post:

“Just almost died!! I’m alive because of your prayers.”

(Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Most notably, Ray made an effort to single out Brandy, his older and famous sister; along with Love Cabin castmate Shila Hasanoff, who the star said was “sitting in the f–king hospital, just watching me be sick.”

“There’s a few people that’s helped me kind of survive this,” he emphasized. “I love you, Sheila.”

Sadly for Ray J, who has quite the history with Kardashian and her family members, this is not the first time he’s been very sick.

Back in 2021, the singer/rapper also sought treatment for the lung infection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ray J speaks on the BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives during the 2024 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

“I thought it was over,” Ray J told celebrity gossip outlet TMZ at the time, explaining how shared a hospital wing with COVID-19 patients despite testing negative for the respiratory virus.

“I started praying and knew God is good, so I just kept praying.”

Amid his latest medical emergency, the For the Love of Ray J star was also dealing with his divorce from Princess Love, with whom he shares daughter Melody, 7, and son Epik, 5.

“After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” Princess told People Magazine 2024.

“We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being.

“While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”