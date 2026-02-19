Mykelti Brown on ‘Sister Wives’ Future: Will Leon Film? Will Gwendlyn?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In recent years, the Sister Wives kids haven’t exactly been front and center on the show.

Most of them are adults with their own lives, some in entirely different time zones.

Sister Wives Season 21 is happening. But there are still questions about who will be on it.

Some of the kids will appear. But will viewers get to see Leon? How about Gwendlyn?

As guests on ‘The Sarah Fraser Show,’ Mykelti Brown and husband Tony Padron discussed the future of ‘Sister Wives.’ (Image Credit: YouTube)

Would Leon ever film ‘Sister Wives’ again?

This week, Mykelti appeared on The Sarah Fraser Show where she discussed her siblings, the future of Sister Wives, and where and how those two might intersect.

Obviously, a bunch of the kids in question are very reasonably estranged from Kody Brown. That probably doesn’t need an explanation.

But, to be blunt, some of the adult kids are more interesting than others.

Mykelti’s sibling, Leon, hasn’t appeared in new Sister Wives footage in many years. Would they ever come back?

“I don’t think you’ll see Leon do [‘Sister Wives’],” Mykelti shared. But that doesn’t mean that we couldn’t see them again.

“I think that if Leon were going to [film] it would have to be a completely separate show,” Mykelti suggested.

“There’s just so much, like, negative angst and hard crap around ‘Sister Wives,'” she admitted.

“But if there were, like, a spinoff version of it,” Mykelti continued.

“Like, ‘The Brown Kids,’ hindsight or after the fact or whatever,” she said, “for sure I think Leon would come back.”

Mykelti reiterated: “But Leon wouldn’t come back on ‘Sister Wives.’” And, really, who could blame them?

Gwendlyn Brown has something to say in this Sister Wives confessional. (Image Credit: TLC)

What about Gwendlyn?

In contrast, Mykelti says that Gwendlyn would be “very willing” to film for Sister Wives again.

The only reason that she hasn’t appeared, Mykelti shared, is that Gwen’s been a little too busy.

(Notably, Season 21 is filming in a different pattern to past seasons, which could make it easier for some, harder for others to film)

Mykelti also zeroed in on something refreshing that Gwendlyn’s return to the show could offer.

Namely, her marriage.

“Gwen is married to Ben,” Mykelti noted, referring to Gwendlyn’s spouse’s new name.

“And I feel like that would be a really, really cool [to feature on the show],” she suggested.

Mykelti continued: “Just transition and knowledge and like a ‘how’s life?’ kind of thing. That would be awesome to see.”

If you didn’t pick it up from social media or from Christine’s book, Gwen’s spouse’s name is now Ben, and he uses he/him pronouns.

As big time Gwen fans, we’d love to see her and her spouse on Sister Wives. But only if she and Ben are both comfortable with that.

Though Leon Brown is not always active on social media, they have shared a lot with followers — including some of their poetry. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Maybe a spinoff could be a fresh start: no Kody, fewer haters

We can acknowledge that certain reality TV fandoms have “problems” within them. For example, a vocal portion of the Bachelor Nation is notoriously racist, misogyny infects a lot of 90 Day Fiance viewership, and there are some loudly transphobic Sister Wives “fans.”

How do we know this? Because they’ve given Leon and their partner hell, in direct replies and also across social media, for years — ever since they came out as transgender.

It’s possible that this could be a deterrent to Leon, to Ben, and to those who love them when it comes to appearing on camera again.

But maybe the spinoff that Mykelti suggests would draw a different audience than Sister Wives itself, even if there’s a lot of overlap between the two.

We’d love to see them all on camera again. But we won’t begrudge any of them for protecting their peace.