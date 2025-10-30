Prince Andrew Stripped of Royal Title, Land in Wake of Jeffrey Epstein Accusations

Reading Time: 4 minutes

We’ve got some bombshell news from the Royal Family.

A statement released by King Charles moments ago announced that Prince Andrew has been formally stripped of his land and titles.

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew,” the statement reads.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the statement continues, concluding:

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

The news follows a statement released by Buckingham Palace on October 17, in which Andrew said he will no longer publicly use his title or honors because they distract from the work of King Charles and others high-up in this unit.

Now, Charles has taken things a step further.

These recent decisions are a result of Andrew’s past connection to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life,” Andrew said in the statement.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.

“As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

That news came hours after a report from U.K.’s The Times claimed that King Charles III was “considering all options” as Andrew continues to make headlines for his connection with Epstein.

An insider told the outlet that things have reached “a tipping point” between Charles and his brother.

As a refresher:

In 2019, the late Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of sexual assault.

She alleged they crossed paths on one of Jeffrey’s Epstein’s properties when she was 17 years old for a sexual encounter set up by Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

After Giuffre’s initial allegations, Andrew went on BBC’s Newsnight to discuss his connection to Epstein and the allegations made against him, telling journalist Emily Maitlis that he had “no recollection of ever meeting this lady.”

Andrew subsequently announced that he would be stepping back from his public duties.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstance relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said in a November 2019 statement.

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

Giuffre eventually sued Andrew for sexual abuse in 2021. The two settled out of court for an undisclosed sum… and then Giuffre died by suicide at age 41 this past April.

Just tragic stuff all around.

To officially strip Prince Andrew’s titles, meanwhile, it would require an act of parliament; the likely pedophile has been considered “His Royal Highness” since birth.

Upon his marriage to Sarah Ferguson in 1986, his mother, Queen Elizabeth, gave him the titles of Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.