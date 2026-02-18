Bunnie Xo Says Jelly Roll Cheated Even Though They Had an Open Marriage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Bunnie Xo just released a new memoir.

And as expected, the book contains a number of revelations about her marriage to Jelly Roll, including intimate details about their sex life.

Bunnie opens up about Jelly’s affair, which was just revealed last year — and she says that while she’s more permissive than most wives, she still felt betrayed by her husband’s sexcapades.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman and Monte Lipman at The Beverly Hilton on January 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In a new excerpt published by E! News, Bunnie reflects on finding out that Jelly carried on a ten-month affair with one of his exes (“not a baby mama,” she clarified).

She also cleared up that while she and Mr. Roll might have more relaxed rules than most married couples, he still violated her trust by getting serious with someone else.

“She told me about how he got a house for them to live in, and he wanted her to stay at home and take care of [his daughter] Bailee,” Bunnie wrote in Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic.

“And out of everything, that’s what made me sick. It wasn’t about him f–king this broad — ­it was about emotionally cheating and then wanting her to play mommy to a little girl I’d fallen in love with.”

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman on January 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In one recent interview, Bunnie described Jelly’s affair as “one of the worst moments of my adulthood.”

Fans were somewhat confused, as Bunnie previously said on her podcast, “We allow each other to be who we want to be … If I want to sleep with another guy, I can go sleep with another guy.”

She clarified the matter (somewhat) in her memoir:

“I thought my openness and willingness to have third parties would save me from all the other cheating I’d experienced in my life,” Bunnie explained.

“If a girl wanted to come home with us, we more than likely wouldn’t turn her down.

“J has always told me that I can sleep with other men if I want to,” she continued.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo arrive for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images)

“We both live by the motto that we aren’t each other’s possessions and consider our relationship to be free, not open.”

Despite all of that, Jelly’s betrayal clearly took quite a toll on Bunnie.

“I’m not going to pretend that we just went back to normal,” she wrote in her memoir.

“It would take years for me to put the affair aside. It would take years to actually feel like this man loved me — that I wasn’t disposable.”

These days, Bunnie and Jelly are working on welcoming twins via IVF and a surrogate.

And that’s not the only good news: In a new interview with Howard Stern, Bunnie revealed that Jelly Roll’s penis is bigger these days, thanks to his recent weight loss.

Things are really looking up for these two!