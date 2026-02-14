Nancy Guthrie: SWAT Team Apprehends 4 Suspects In Connection With Alleged Kidnapping

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nearly two weeks after Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, it briefly looked as though the this horrific saga might finally be coming to an end.

On Friday night, four suspects were apprehended in a daring SWAT Team raid.

Early reports indicate that the team was assisted by members of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, who have been investigating Nancy’s disappearance since day one.

There was reason to be hopeful at first — but in a bizarre twist all four suspects have now been released.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the ‘Today’ show. (YouTube)

As Fox News legal analyst Donna Rotunno explained, it’s “strange” to see so many arrests with no charges.

“We saw this flurry of activity last night and then several hours later we find out that they brought people in and let them go. That’s strange actually, Rotunno said today, adding:

“If someone is detained, they’re held for a period of time, they’re let go,” she continued.

“You’re arrested, normally it’s longer. Arrest has to do with probable cause and a detainment has to do with reasonable suspicion,” she said.

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several days after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

These are not the first arrests that have been made in this case.

Last week, a delivery driver named Carlos Palazuelos was arrested and questioned about Nancy’s disappearance before being released.

“I asked, ‘The kidnapping of who?’ and they told me this lady … I don’t know her name,” Palazuelos told the press.

Thus far, the most compelling piece of evidence that might lead to an arrest seems to be a short video clip of a masked man standing outside of Nancy’s door on the night of her disappearance.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie in happier times. (YouTube)

The suspect in the clip is described by the FBI as “approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build.”

Investigators are now using clues derived from the suspect’s clothing to try and determine his identity.

The Guthries have received a ransom note demanding $6 million in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return.

It’s still unclear if that note was authentic. Whatever the case, the publicly viewable Bitcoin account cited in the note has not received any deposits.

As the days turn into weeks, the Guthrie family — which includes Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie — is no doubt feeling increasingly desperate.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.