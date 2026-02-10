Nancy Guthrie’s Final Ransom Deadline Passes: What Happens Now?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’ve been following the frightening saga of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, then you probably already know that her family has received a ransom note.

The note contained two deadlines, and while many details are being kept secret for security reasons, we know that the second deadline came and went at 5 pm yesterday.

So what happens now?

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie in happier times. (YouTube)

Well, the FBI says the Guthrie family has not made any contact with the kidnappers, which means that the deadline almost certainly has not been met.

“The FBI is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers,” the agency said on Monday.

A spokesperson noted that no suspect or person of interest has been identified.

Also, the Bitcoin account in which the kidnappers expected $6 million to be deposited is publicly viewable, and TMZ reports that it remains empty and untouched.

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several days after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

Nancy’s daughter, Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, took to social media on Monday to issue yet another desperate plea to the public.

“She was taken, and we don’t know where, and we need your help,” she said Monday.

“If you see anything, if you hear anything, if there is anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement.”

On Monday, investigators continued searching Nancy and her daughter Annie Guthrie’s properties.

A law enforcement spokesperson stated that the searches of the Guthrie residences will “continue tonight and into tomorrow as part of the ongoing investigative process, including the expansion of the search and follow-up on new leads” (per Page Six).

A sign is posted at the house of Nancy Guthrie, NBC host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, on February 3, 2026 in Catalina, Arizona. (Photo by Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

The first deadline came and went on Thursday at 5 pm.

On that occasion, too, the Guthries seem to have made no direct contact with the alleged kidnappers, but Savannah’s brother, Camron Guthrie, issued a public plea.

“We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward,” he said.

“But first we have to know that you have our mom. we want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact.”

As far as anyone knows, the authors of the ransom notes have yet to offer any evidence that Nancy is alive and well and in their care.

The Guthries will obviously do anything to get Nancy back, but they’re understandably reluctant to deposit $6 million into what may be a random Bitcoin account.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.