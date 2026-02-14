Cindy Crawford Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’re of a certain age, you learned of her as perhaps the most beautiful woman alive.

If you’re of another certain age, you know her as Kaia Gerber’s hot mom.

The rest of us know her as Cindy Crawford: icon, supermodel, entrepreneur.

She has been married and divorced and married again over the years. Here’s where things stand today.

For ‘Oprah’s Master Class,’ Cindy Crawford offers rare comments on her first marriage. (Image Credit: OWN)

Her first marriage was to Richard Gere

In the 1980s and the 1990s, Crawford was a supermodel and one of the most famous faces on the planet.

Think Gigi Hadid. But without the Hadid family name. (As a teen, Crawford was once pranked into thinking that she’d gotten a local modeling gig — a year before landing a real one)

Also famous was actor Richard Gere, fresh off of the success of his Pretty Woman comeback.

He was just less Gigi Hadid and more Glen Powell.

Crawford and Gere dated for a few years before marrying in 1991, when she was 25 and he was 41. They were quite the couple.

1993 Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere. (Photo Credit: Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.)

In 1995, Crawford and Gere divorced.

She has credited Gere with helping her navigate fame and stardom.

When you aren’t a nepo baby, sometimes it helps to have someone who knows what it’s like to be famous.

In her (admittedly uncommon) comments about the erstwhile marriage, Crawford has praised Gere as a partner and has fond memories of that romance.

However, she has also admitted that their age gap of roughly 17 years came up more than once — and was a factor in their split.

Her second marriage was to Rande Gerber

On May 29, 1998, Crawford married Rande Gerber.

People are most familiar with Gerber as a businessman.

He is something of a night life magnate, with his own liquor brands, nightclubs, and more.

(He has also had joint ventures in these areas with famous partners, such as George Clooney)

Over the years, Gerber has earned himself a 9-figure net worth.

Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend “Good Night, And Good Luck” Broadway Opening Night on April 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In 1999, Crawford and Gerber welcomed their first child, Presley Walker Gerber.

Presley has had a somewhat troubled reputation as an adult.

In 2001, the couple welcomed their daughter,, Kaia Jordan Gerber.

Kaia is a model, a style icon, and has dated some of the hottest men in the entertainment industry.

Both Presley and Kaia went into modeling when they reached adulthood, albeit to varying degrees.

Cindy Crawford, George Clooney, and Rande Gerber attend Netflix’s “Jay Kelly” Los Angeles premiere on November 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Where do things stand today?

These days, Crawford and Gerber remain very much together.

Though rumors occasionally emerge to the contrary, they are not divorced.

Their children are both adults. As we alluded, there are corners of the internet where Kaia is more famous than her mom.

(That’s almost a nepo baby right of passage — think of the people who know Anderson Cooper first and the late Gloria Vanderbilt second, or never even knew that she was his mother)

Good on Crawford for getting her happily ever after. More than a quarter of a century and going strong!