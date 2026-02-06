Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Headed for Divorce After 13 Years?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Marital troubles could really ruin the tour.

Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel in danger of splitting up? Multiple reports now say that they are.

Reports of relationship issues have followed them since the singer’s infamous DUI arrest.

But there may be other issues at play, behind the scenes.

Actress Jessica Biel and husband singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake arrive for the Los Angeles FYC Premiere Event for Hulu’s “Candy” on May 9, 2022. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Is he bringing single back?

According to a new report by RadarOnline, Timberlake and Biel’s marriage is on its last leg.

“Everyone around them can see the marriage isn’t working,” claimed an inside source.

“It’s reached the point where friends are saying this limbo just isn’t healthy anymore,” the insider dished.

The source then alleged: “They’ve basically been living separate lives, and it shows.”

Apparently, the separate lives extends to more than Biel’s infamous shower meals these days.

Singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake and his wife actress Jessica Biel attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Jessica is so focused on her own projects, her friends, and her kids,” the insider reported.

According to the source, it’s to an extent “that it seems like Justin is basically an afterthought.”

However, the insider added: “Not that this is born from nothing.”

The source acknowledged: “It’s no secret that she’s put up with a lot over the years.” Most fans had guessed as much.

“And,” the insider continued, “it does seem as though it’s essentially turned into this wall between them.”

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend special screening of Universal Pictures’ “Trolls: Band Together” – arrivals at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Why is their marriage under scrutiny again?

Just recently, Deuxmoi reported on an alleged “emotionally charged” changed in the couple’s marriage.

Characterizing it as a “shift behind the scenes,” the report said that there was now “quiet concern” about the pair and their future.

Obviously, that is extremely vague. So vague that many tabloids, such as TMZ or People, likely wouldn’t feel that it was enough to share just yet.

However, it’s hardly the only indicator that things aren’t going too well these days.

We’re all still reeling from Timberlake’s infamous Hamptons DUI arrest and his cringe tour and on-stage tantrum at the Lytham Music Festival.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton)

According to the inside source, “Justin has done so much groveling, but he seems to be past that.”

The insider continued: “Now he just wants things to work organically.” That makes sense.

“But,” the source warned, “there’s already so much damage that it’s a very big ask.”

According to the insider: “The trust still hasn’t come back, and all the therapy in the world hasn’t magically fixed that.”

The source characterized: “They seem to be stuck, and Jessica’s friends are saying she needs to either walk away or fully recommit, because dragging this out isn’t good for anyone.”

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 2022 Childrenâ€™s Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

Is her success part of the ‘problem’ in their marriage?

In October 2012, Timberlake was, if not culturally relevant, still considerably closer to his glory days than he is now.

Biel, meanwhile, has been expanding her role in the entertainment industry behind the scenes.

Iron Ocean Productions has been churning out television hits. She’s becoming a TV mogul, believe it or not.

We’re not suggesting that their marriage is falling apart because Timberlake feels “jealous” of his wife. In fact, we cannot even confirm that there are any actual marital problems.

But sometimes, A-list couples have success trajectories that no longer match up. That can create a rift — even if it just means that one of them is too busy to devote time and energy to the marriage.