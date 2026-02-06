Bianca Censori: Kanye West Cheated on Kim Kardashian With Me!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Anyone who saw Bianca Censori show up nude to the Grammys last year knows that she’s not exactly shy.

But the model and architect — who’s best known for her tumultuous relationship with Kanye West — rarely grants interviews.

In fact, she rarely posts on social media or expresses herself publicly in any way.

So many were surprised to learn that Bianca opened up about some controversial chapters from her very private life in a candid new interview with Vanity Fair.

US rapper and producer Kanye West (R) and Australian model Bianca Censori arrive for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

One of the most scandalous bombshells is the revelation that Bianca and Kanye began to fall in love while he was still married to Kim Kardashian.

Censori tells the magazine that West’s general manager contacted her after Kanye was impressed by a photo of a “digital mask with alien proportions” she’d posted on Instagram.

He must’ve been very impressed because a few months later, the two met in Switzerland, and West named Censori head of architecture for his Yeezy brand.

Bianca says she and Kanye fell in love “around the same general period,” the result, she says, of “proximity” while “just working together.”

Bianca Censori attends the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

“You’re spending so much time with somebody,” she recalled, adding:

“So we’d be either on the phone together or with each other all the time.”

Of course, Kanye was still very much a married man at that point.

Asked about her connection with Kanye, Bianca explained that it’s something you need to see in order to believe.

“You’ve got to see it. We’re so similar,” she explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bianca dismissed claims that she’s a clout-chaser (or, as Kanye might put it, a gold digger).

“I didn’t marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform,” Censori insisted, adding:

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I married him because I love him. Is that, like, the corniest thing ever?”

She went on to admit that she did consider ending her marriage when Kanye declared himself a Nazi last year, but she ultimately decided to stay and try to get him back on the right path.

“All I can do is always just be there and help,” she said.

“This year was a lot like doing CPR for months. I have the love and empathy for him to be able to do that, and I understand that the world doesn’t.”

Kanye apologized for his anti-semitic remarks in a recent full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal.

He blamed his breakdown on a brain injury he’d sustained in a 2003 car accident, and he credited Bianca with helping him see the light.

So she is doing some good when it comes to Kanye — but clearly there’s still a whole lot of work that needs to be done.