Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Will Always Be “Family”

Kim Kardashian is no longer married to Kanye West, who has seemingly gone off the deep end in recent years and who often comes across like a full-on Nazi.

And yet.

In a new interview with Complex, Kardashian makes it clear that she won’t ever be done with her ex-husband.

She can’t be, really. The stars share four kids together.

“We’ll always be family,” Kim told the outlet after she was asked about promoting West’s Yeezy boots in a January TikTok.

“We both know that. We will be okay, and there’s so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids.”

To Kardashian’s extreme credit, she’s never really talked badly of West in public — despite some of the outlandish things he’s said about his world views and his former in-laws. And many of the ways he’s acted overall.

The guy is very clearly troubled.

As for the Yeezy boots, Kardashian sort of joked: “I couldn’t deny the Yeezy heel, so I had to shout it out.”

In the aforementioned TikTok, the reality star showed viewers how she styled an outfit during an Aspen trip.

While walking through the pieces, she explained she paired the look with Yeezy boots, saying:

“I will say, there’s nothing like a Yeezy heel. I don’t know if they ever made these or just made them for me. I love when a shoe is tonal to the pant.”

These recent remarks about their family dynamic came after West took out a full-page ad to apologize for his ongoing awfulness… and also after Kardashian’s candid comments about her struggles with the artist.

“I was pretty tested, I will say. Very tested,” said Kardashian on an October 2025 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “I mean, I have psoriasis again. I felt it. I mean, I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect. My kids are involved now.

“Everyone around can handle it, but like…protect my babies. They’re gonna know things. They’re gonna grow up. They’re gonna see.

“So my job as a mom is to just make sure that at a time when that behavior is happening, is just to make sure that they are protected.”