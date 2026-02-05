Joy-Anna Duggar Gets Dragged for New Video (But Is She Pregnant?)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Even her own fans love to give Joy-Anna Duggar a hard time.

Sometimes it’s valid backlash. Other times, she’s done nothing wrong.

Her latest video is also getting another reaction from followers.

Is Joy pregnant again?

In the car, Joy-Anna Duggar shows off her makeup free face while vlogging. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This isn’t your normal GRWM, but it’s normal for her

At the start of this week (and month), Joy-Anna Duggar took to Instagram to share a “get ready with me” video.

“Sunday Morning GRWM,” her caption began.

“New week,” Joy penned on Sunday, February 1. “New month.”

She then quipped: “Same need for coffee.”

Though Joy offered to get coffee for followers who commented while tagging two friends in an apparent raffle, most eyes were on the video.

Most GRWM videos focus upon the person’s face while they do their makeup.

But then, most women Joy’s age (she was born in 1997) who are doing these videos aren’t mothers of three.

This video has an (unsurprising) focus upon what it’s like to get ready when you are a family of five.

Joy is getting ready in this footage. So is Austin. And so are their three children: Gideon, Evelyn, and Gunner.

By the time that Joy is applying makeup, the family is already in the car and driving to church.

Like her sister (and podcast host), Joy-Anna had her own journey of discovering which cult rules didn’t make sense to her as an adult. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Is she getting ready wrong? Is she PREGNANT?

Commenters were quick to poke at Joy for … almost every aspect of the video.

“You’re too young and pretty to wear ugly dresses like that. I get that you’re going for modest fashion but I feel like there are way better options,” one commenter opined.

Another simply wrote: “You’re too young to be wearing old lady dresses.”

(Joy wore a lengthy blue dress featuring a beige floral pattern. The internet tells us that this is normal to wear at some church gatherings, particularly in more conservative communities)

One commenter scolded Joy for featuring Gunner’s diaper change in the video. Another gave her at talking-to for drinking coffee. (The first one, we can understand, but not the second)

Joy-Anna Duggar addresses fans on her YouTube channel. (Image Credit; YouTube)

Some in Joy’s comments suggested that perhaps she has a special reason for wearing the allegedly “frumpy” dress.

Is she hiding a baby bump?

“Are you expecting? You’re always hidden behind things and in baggier clothes,” penned one suspicious commenter.

It is always possible that Joy and Austin, fundamentalist cultists who see procreation as virtuous and as a divine mandate, are expecting Baby #4.

But … by that same token, they’re cultists in a cult that believes that women and their bodies are inherently shameful and dangerous. Hiding their bodies behind unflattering clothing goes with the territory.

Making quite the facial expression, Joy-Anna Duggar talks into the camera. (Image Credit: YouTube)

To be honest, it’s always possible that Joy is pregnant.

But, if so, she’d either tell fans pretty early on or wait until childbirth.

(Because of how the Duggars view miscarriage, they seldom fit the “standard” timeline of when to make an announcement)

At the moment, the only thing that we know with any certainty is that a lot of people are unhappy with their lives and are spewing unfiltered criticisms at Joy over a GRWM video because that’s their only outlet.

A lot of the feral online behavior in recent decades is just a manifestation of the person’s own misery. This is not a healthy way to express that.