Camilla Parker Bowles Is ‘Hitting the Bottle Hard’ Amid Charles’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Compared to other royals, Camilla Parker Bowles doesn’t receive much attention from the American media.

But a new report about Queen Camilla’s drinking habits could change that.

According to an article published by UK tabloid The Globe, Camilla is having a hard time coping with the stresses of the throne and King Charles’ ongoing cancer treatments.

HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose for an official portrait to celebrate Wales Week 2019 taken at their Welsh residence Llwynywormwood on July 2, 2019 in Myddfai, Wales, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Clarence House)

And she’s reportedly developed some unhealthy coping mechanisms.

“Her drinking has always been an issue, but lately she’s been taking it up a level. Camilla is hitting the bottle hard and is usually three sheets to the wind by evening,” one source tells the outlet.

“Often, she’ll be knocking it back during the daytime as well. That’s when she tends to be at her most aggressive — overexerting herself and acting like a power-crazed tyrant.”

Yes, apparently, it’s not only Camilla’s booze consumption that’s a problem. It’s also the fact that she’s drunk on the power of her position.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at eachother as they reopen the newly-renovated Edwardian community hall The Strand Hall during day three of a visit to Wales on July 4, 2018 in Builth Wells, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“She charges around barking orders, tearing into anyone who doesn’t fall into line and generally causing chaos throughout the palace,” says the insider.

Obviously, Camilla has tremendous power over those who are beneath her in rank (and since she’s the queen, that’s pretty much everyone).

But the source says she also holds all the cards in her relationship with Charles.

“Camilla is horrendously controlling of Charles. She often insists he stay in his room and raises merry hell if he tries to get up and assert his independence,” the insider claims.

“Of course, her official excuse for this is that he needs rest and she’s doing it for his own good. But everyone knows it’s her way to control him and give herself a platform to assert herself when he’s not there.”

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace)

And the source claims that Camilla is just as controlling when it comes to Kate Middleton.

“Camilla isn’t afraid to put Kate in her place any chance she gets,” the insider notes.

“The way she talks to her can be pretty brutal — looking down her nose and effectively treating her like a second-class commoner or menial servant.”

As for Charles’ efforts to reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? As you may have guessed, Camilla (allegedly) is not a fan!

“She’s told Charles it’s a terrible idea and is chipping away to get him to rescind the invite,” the insider says.

“If they do turn up, she’s vowing to make life as difficult and uncomfortable as possible while they’re in England. But in an ideal world she’ll just put a stop to it altogether. She emphatically believes Meghan and Harry are treacherous, twisted rats who have no place in the royal household.”

It must be exhausting to be constantly clashing with everyone around you. No wonder she needs a drink!