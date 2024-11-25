Joy-Anna Duggar Shocks the World, Bares Legs in New Family Vlog

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Who wears short shorts?

In a shocking new video that no social media followers saw coming… Joy-Anna Duggar wears short shorts!

For real, y’all.

Joy-Anna Duggar addresses fans on her YouTube channel. (Image Credit; YouTube)

Late last week, the mother of three posted a video on Instagram that featured what is it like for her to be, well, a mother of three.

In the footage, we see Joy-Anna’s kids with husband Austin — Gideon, Evelyn and Gunner — wake up and get ready for the day with their mother.

They eat oatmeal for breakfast. They comb their hair. They get dropped off at what we presume to be either school and/or daycare.

And then Joy-Anna apparently heads to a local gym for some sort of boot camp-style workout.

Most observers, however, ignored Duggar’s form as she did various exercises and focused instead on the unexpected sighting of the former reality star’s bare legs.

This is something Duggar women are simply prohibited from showing — according to their conservative and pretty evil parents, Jim Bob and Michelle.

“That was a good workout,” Joy-Anna tells the camera after she comes back from the gym. “I got some [personal records].”

As loyal celebrity gossip followers know well, of course, Joy-Anna and her siblings were raised within the Institute in Basic Life Principles … a religion whose website states that members “show the highest honor to the Lord and to each other is by dressing modestly and reverently.”

Joy-Anna Duggar appears here way back in the day on Counting On. (TLC)

“The overall guideline for conference attire is conservative and modest in style. Men are encouraged to wear a shirt and tie; women are encouraged to wear modest blouses and skirts or dresses to all sessions,” the website continues.

“For the young adults, we ask that the young men wear dress slacks and collared shirts with ties; suit jackets are optional. The young ladies should wear dress skirts or dresses that come below the knee while sitting and standing and that do not have slits. Blouses should be modest, and not sleeveless, close-fitting, or see-through.”

Joy-Anna has been breaking family rules all over the place these days, though.

She and a number of her sisters have been spotted of late in either shorts or pants, defying their mother and their father as they raise their own children based on far stricter standards.

Joy-Anna during her stint as a reality star. (TLC)

Joy-Anna, for her part has been candid about her decision to choose her own style in recent years, including form-fitting pants.

“[We] felt like there wasn’t anything in the scripture that’s black and white on dress,” the former 19 Kids and Counting star explained in a March 2023 YouTube video, adding:

“I think biblically, we just kind of looked through scripture for a long time and feel like this is okay for our family.”

Yes, it definitely is.

It’s very sad that Jim Bob and Michelle created an atmosphere in which it took so long their children to realize this.