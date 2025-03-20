Joy-Anna Duggar: I Will Never Have 19 Children

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Does Joy-Anna Duggar want 19 kids of her own?

Though childbirth is not always easy for Joy, she and husband Austin Forsyth have not placed a limit on how many kids they’re planning to have.

Does that mean that they are planning to walk in Jim Bob and Michelle’s shoes?

Joy-Anna recently opened up to fans about her plans for the future of her family.

Speaking into a microphone, Joy-Anna Duggar addresses her sister and her brother-in-law. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Does Joy-Anna Duggar want 19 kids?

This week, Joy-Anna Duggar took to her Instagram Story for a Q&A with fans.

One of her followers asked if Joy-Anna has “any desire” to follow Duggar tradition when it comes to having 19 kids of her own.

“No, not 19,” her answer began. However, she had more to say.

“I want to be able to effectively & intentionally raise for my kids for Jesus,” Joy-Anna Duggar said of stopping short of 19 children.

That statement may be difficult for many of us to understand. Many Christians believe that it is vital that their children also be Christians.

Some Christians believe that they must birth and raise more Christians in preparation for the end of the world.

“So whatever number that is for us,” she continued. “Maybe 4 or 5.” She wrote that last bit in teeny tiny font.

Joy-Anna Duggar addresses fans on her YouTube channel. (Image Credit; YouTube)

Does Joy-Anna Duggar want to return to reality TV?

Another of Joy-Anna Duggar’s followers seemed less curious about whether she wants 19 kids and more about whether she might take her three-to-five kids onto reality TV one day.

“No, I have no desire to do it again,” she emphasized.

That is fair enough. Some of the Duggars felt that filming for TLC made their childhoods worse. Given that they grew up in an abusive cult, that is saying a lot. Everything that has happened to these children is a societal failure.

In addition to not planning on populating an island nation with her brood, Joy-Anna also strays from Jim Bob and Michelle’s path by wearing pants.

She told followers that this was “a long and thoughtful decision” that she and Austin made, involving discussion and prayer.

“It might sound crazy to some of you, but we did put a lot of prayer into our decision (for a couple of years),” Joy admitted.

Making quite the facial expression, Joy-Anna Duggar talks into the camera. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘We took our time’

Austin Forsyth also comes from a nightmare family. Joy-Anna reminded followers that she and her husband “were both taught that pants were immodest.”

She then continued: “We didn’t want to rush into a decision or go back and forth. We took our time and went back to the Bible to study it & see WHAT DOES GOD SAY.”

Joy is clearly aware that many of her followers cannot fathom the way that she makes decisions.

But she also clearly does her best to explain her thought process.