Logan Paul & Jake Paul CLASH Over Bad Bunny Diss

Reading Time: 5 minutes

You do not generally “gotta hand it” to either of the Paul brothers.

But on Super Bowl Sunday, the two butted heads — publicly — over the “controversial” Bad Bunny Halftime performance.

Jake’s abhorrent take, calling one of the planet’s most popular musicians a “fake American citizen,” went viral.

Even his brother, Logan, called him out.

Jake Paul and Logan Paul arrive before Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix)

We’ll delve into Jake’s terrible tweets after we show them to you

This is an all-too-common Jake Paul L. But it’s also a rare Logan W. That’s something.

“Purposefully turning off the halftime show,” Jake announced in a Sunday, February 8 tweet.

“Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences,” he declared, explaining: “(Which equals viewership for them).”

In the pretense of speaking truth to power, Jake wrote: “You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime.”

He concluded by whining: “A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

In the first of several malicious tweets, Jake Paul condemned Bad Bunny and urged fellow bad people to turn off the Halftime Show. (Image Credit: Twitter)

We will delve into Jake’s tweets because the terrible views that he’s expressing need examination.

But first, we must grimly report that he wasn’t done yet.

“The problem with my tweet is the word fake being misinterpreted,” he claimed in a follow-up tweet.

“He’s not a fake citizen obviously [because] he’s Puerto Rican,” Jake acknowledged. “And I love Puerto Rico and all Americans who support the country.”

He then claimed: “Moreso Bunny is fake bc of his values and criticism of our great country.”

In his second tweet, Jake Paul misidentified the actual problem with his first tweet. Should have quit while he was behind. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Yes, he managed to make it worse

“To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a ‘fake citizen’ because they’re from Puerto Rico,” Jake tweeted in yet another post.

“I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico,” he acknowledged, claiming: “I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so.”

Jake then griped: “But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period.”

“That’s the same reason I called out Hunter Hess,” he continued.

“If you benefit from a country and the platform it gives you, but publicly disrespect it at the same time,” Jake went on, “that’s what I mean by being a fake citizen. And I agree love is more powerful than hate. Love America.”

In a longer tweet, Jake Paul managed to show himself to be even worse than the previous two tweets had. Great job doing damage control! (Image Credit: Twitter)

There was a fourth tweet from Jake, but let’s first delve into what his famous brother had to say.

“I love my brother,” Logan began his own tweet.

“But I don’t agree with this,” he shared, quote-tweeting Jake’s original post.

“Puerto Ricans are Americans,” Logan correctly affirmed.

He then expressed: “I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

Not even his brother, Logan, could get onboard with Jake’s vice signaling on Super Bowl Sunday. (Image Credit: Twitter)

The problem with his post was the malice behind it, not the ‘geography fail’ that he implied with the first tweet

We promised to address Jake’s nonsense, so we will. Bypassing that Bad Bunny is an American and a US citizen, which is a basic piece of information about Puerto Rico that we hopefully do not have to explain.

One, Jake framed his initial tweet as if calling upon “the people” to “speak truth to power.” In reality, Jake’s abhorrent politics — the malevolence behind those who put on an “alternative” Halftime show — is the reigning power right now, and does not challenge power.

Two, and perhaps worst of all, Jake defended “ICE who are doing their job.” No. Just doing one’s job — “just following orders” is never an excuse. ICE agents arguably abdicated their personhood the moment that they joined, and they certainly became enemies of the American people. Criticizing them is our moral duty.

Three, Hunter Hess is an Olympic athlete who admitted that he had reservations about representing America given the current horrors of our times. Jake and others of his ilk pitched a fit because, you know, they are part of the horrors of our times.

Speaking of the horrors of our times, it’s worth noting that Jake has been rubbing elbows with the likes of JD Vance and Sam Altman. A true who’s-who of who’s-ew. So none of this should come as a surprise.

Has Jake been part of the boxing world long enough for the inevitable brain damage to already be manifesting? Asking out of medical curiosity. (Image Credit: Twitter)

In the morning on Monday, February 9, Jake once again tweeted a message on the same topic. This time, he struck a different tone.

“Guys i love bad bunny idk what happened on my twitter last night ?? wtf” he wrote.

This appears to be a joke that is also an attempt at damage control. It’s neither funny in context nor is it convincing.

Maybe Jake should stick to gluing on his beard-wig or whatever he does to pass the time in between receiving brain damage in the ring.

But it would be nice for him to grow and change and become a good person. It’s possible. But is it likely?