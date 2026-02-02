Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA Reveal Super Bowl Halftime Show Lineup; Kid Rock to …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When it was first announced that Bad Bunny would headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, the decision sparked an unexpected controversy on social media.

Users complained that the multiplatinum artist wasn’t popular enough to earn a spot on the world’s biggest stage, or that he was somehow an “un-American” choice (this despite the fact that Bad Bunny is an American citizen).

Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA promptly announced plans to host a conservative-coded halftime show of their own, and now, less than a week before the big game, they’ve finally announced their lineup.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as entertainer Kid Rock speaks during an executive order signing event in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

In a move that’s unlikely to surprise anyone, Kid Rock will be headlining The All American Halftime Show.

He’ll be joined by Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

Rock, of course, has been famous since the 1990s, but in recent years, he’s been better known for allying himself with Donald Trump than for his musical output.

According to USA Today, Gilbert and Brice are both “mid-level stars in the country music space.

Gilbert is known for hits like “Dirt Road Anthem” and “Bottoms Up,” while Brice found fame with “One of Them Girls” and “Rumor.”

C.E.O. and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk sits silently onstage during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Barrett is currently the only female performer who will be taking the stage, but it’s unclear if additional acts will be joining the lineup between now and Sunday.

After finishing third on the sixteenth season of American Idol, she scored a hit with her single”I Hope” in 2019.

While the other three are known names among fans of their genre, TPUSA organizers are clearly pinning their hopes on Rock.

It was briefly rumored that Creed would be performing at the alternative halftime show, but either an offer was never made, or the two sides couldn’t agree on terms.

Musician Kid Rock performs on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Either way, the band never publicly commented on the situation.

As recently as this past weekend, it looked like the show might not happen at all.

After all, the show was just one week away, and no announcements had been made with regard to the lineup.

The show will reportedly air on five networks, as well as on TPUSA’s social media channels YouTube, X, and Rumble (via TMZ).

It’s a big test for Erika’s popularity as CEO of Turning Point, a role she assumed following the assassination of her husband in September of last year.

Nothing like this has ever been attempted before, and the ratings battle is sure to make headlines.