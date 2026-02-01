Grammy Winners 2026: Bad Bunny Wins BIG Ahead of Super Bowl Performance!

Music’s biggest night did not disappoint in 2026!
The 68th annual Grammy Awards were loaded with epic performances, memorable speeches, and a few big wins that no one saw coming.
Scroll on for our complete list of the night’s big winners.
Best New Artist
Addison Rae
Alex Warren
Katseye
Leon Thomas
Lola Young
The Marías
WINNER: Olivia Dean
Album of the Year
WINNER: Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out
Justin Bieber: Swag
Kendrick Lamar: GNX
Lady Gaga: Mayhem
Leon Thomas: Mutt
Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend
Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia
Record of the Year
Bad Bunny: “DTMF”
Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”
Chappell Roan: “The Subway”
Doechii: “Anxiety”
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”
Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”
Rosé & Bruno Mars: “Apt.”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”
Best Contemporary Country Album
Eric Church: Evangeline vs. the Machine
WINNER Jelly Roll: Beautifully Broken
Kelsea Ballerini: Patterns
Miranda Lambert: Postcards From Texas
Tyler Childers: Snipe Hunte
Best Rap Album
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out
Glorilla: Glorious
JID: God Does Like Ugly
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: GNX
Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia
Best Rap Song
Clipse: “The Birds Don’t Sing” [ft. John Legend, Voices of Fire]
Doechii: “Anxiety”
Glorilla: “TGIF”
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]
Tyler, the Creator: “Sticky” [ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne]
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Fridayy & Meek Mill: “Proud of Me”
JID, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack: “Wholeheartedly”
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”
PartyNextDoor & Drake: “Somebody Loves Me”
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody: “WeMaj”
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B: “Outside”
WINNER: Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice: “Chains & Whips”
Doechii: “Anxiety”
Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]
Tyler, the Creator: “Darling, I” [ft. Teezo Touchdown]
Best R&B Album
Coco Jones: Why Not More?
Giveon: Beloved
Ledisi: The Crown
WINNER: Leon Thomas: Mutt
Teyana Taylor: Escape Room
Best Progressive R&B Album
Bilal: Adjust Brightness
Destin Conrad: Love on Digital
WINNER: Durand Bernarr: Bloom
Flo: Access All Areas
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon: Come as You Are
Best R&B Song
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”
Durand Bernarr: “Overqualified”
WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”
Leon Thomas: “Yes It Is”
Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Durand Bernarr: “Here We Are”
Lalah Hathaway: “Uptown”
Ledisi: “Love You Too”
WINNER: Leon Thomas: “Vibes Don’t Lie”
SZA: “Crybaby”
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”
Justin Bieber: “Yukon”
WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”
Leon Thomas: “Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk)”
Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”
Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver: SABLE, fABLE
WINNER: The Cure: Songs of a Lost World
Hayley Williams: Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party
Tyler, the Creator: Don’t Tap the Glass
Wet Leg: Moisturizer
Best Rock Album
Deftones: Private Music
Haim: I Quit
Linkin Park: From Zero
WINNER: Turnstile: Never Enough
Yungblud: Idols
Best Rock Performance
Amyl and the Sniffers: “U Should Not Be Doing That”
Hayley Williams: “Mirtazapine”
Linkin Park: “The Emptiness Machine”
Turnstile: “Never Enough”
WINNER: Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello Featuring Adam Wakeman & II: Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)”
Best Rock Song
Hayley Williams: “Glum”
WINNER: Nine Inch Nails: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”
Sleep Token: “Caramel”
Turnstile: “Never Enough”
Yungblud: “Zombie”
Best Dance Pop Recording
WINNER: Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”
PinkPantheress: “Illegal”
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco: “Bluest Flame”
Tate McRae: “Just Keep Watching”