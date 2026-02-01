Grammy Winners 2026: Bad Bunny Wins BIG Ahead of Super Bowl Performance!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Music’s biggest night did not disappoint in 2026!

The 68th annual Grammy Awards were loaded with epic performances, memorable speeches, and a few big wins that no one saw coming.

Scroll on for our complete list of the night’s big winners.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lauryn Hill performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Best New Artist

Addison Rae

Alex Warren

Katseye

Leon Thomas

Lola Young

The Marías

WINNER: Olivia Dean

Album of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out

Justin Bieber: Swag

Kendrick Lamar: GNX

Lady Gaga: Mayhem

Leon Thomas: Mutt

Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend

Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia

Record of the Year

Bad Bunny: “DTMF”

Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”

Chappell Roan: “The Subway”

Doechii: “Anxiety”

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”

Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”

Rosé & Bruno Mars: “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “GNX” onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Best Contemporary Country Album

Eric Church: Evangeline vs. the Machine

WINNER Jelly Roll: Beautifully Broken

Kelsea Ballerini: Patterns

Miranda Lambert: Postcards From Texas

Tyler Childers: Snipe Hunte

Best Rap Album

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out

Glorilla: Glorious

JID: God Does Like Ugly

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: GNX

Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia

Best Rap Song

Clipse: “The Birds Don’t Sing” [ft. John Legend, Voices of Fire]

Doechii: “Anxiety”

Glorilla: “TGIF”

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]

Tyler, the Creator: “Sticky” [ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne]

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Fridayy & Meek Mill: “Proud of Me”

JID, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack: “Wholeheartedly”

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”

PartyNextDoor & Drake: “Somebody Loves Me”

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody: “WeMaj”

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B: “Outside”

WINNER: Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice: “Chains & Whips”

Doechii: “Anxiety”

Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]

Tyler, the Creator: “Darling, I” [ft. Teezo Touchdown]

Malice and Pusha T of Clipse the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Best R&B Album

Coco Jones: Why Not More?

Giveon: Beloved

Ledisi: The Crown

WINNER: Leon Thomas: Mutt

Teyana Taylor: Escape Room

Best Progressive R&B Album

Bilal: Adjust Brightness

Destin Conrad: Love on Digital

WINNER: Durand Bernarr: Bloom

Flo: Access All Areas

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon: Come as You Are

Best R&B Song

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”

Durand Bernarr: “Overqualified”

WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”

Leon Thomas: “Yes It Is”

Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Durand Bernarr: “Here We Are”

Lalah Hathaway: “Uptown”

Ledisi: “Love You Too”

WINNER: Leon Thomas: “Vibes Don’t Lie”

SZA: “Crybaby”

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”

Justin Bieber: “Yukon”

WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”

Leon Thomas: “Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk)”

Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”

Kehlani attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver: SABLE, fABLE

WINNER: The Cure: Songs of a Lost World

Hayley Williams: Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

Tyler, the Creator: Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg: Moisturizer

Best Rock Album

Deftones: Private Music

Haim: I Quit

Linkin Park: From Zero

WINNER: Turnstile: Never Enough

Yungblud: Idols

Best Rock Performance

Amyl and the Sniffers: “U Should Not Be Doing That”

Hayley Williams: “Mirtazapine”

Linkin Park: “The Emptiness Machine”

Turnstile: “Never Enough”

WINNER: Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello Featuring Adam Wakeman & II: Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)”

Best Rock Song

Hayley Williams: “Glum”

WINNER: Nine Inch Nails: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”

Sleep Token: “Caramel”

Turnstile: “Never Enough”

Yungblud: “Zombie”

Best Dance Pop Recording

WINNER: Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”

PinkPantheress: “Illegal”

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco: “Bluest Flame”

Tate McRae: “Just Keep Watching”