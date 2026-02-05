Britney Spears: I’m Lucky to Be Alive! I’m Still Scared of My Family!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

She can forgive, but will never forget.

Britney Spears is opening up about her feelings amidst what looks like repeated pushes to give her family financial control over her again.

After so many years in that dreadful conservatorship, she feels “lucky to even be alive.”

Now, she feels “scared” of her family. And can you blame her?

In 2016, Britney Spears answered questions backstage. (Image Credit: E! News)

‘We can forgive as people, but u don’t ever forget’

On Wednesday, February 4, Britney took to her Instagram page to share a very personal post.

“As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone,” her caption began.

“For those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you,” Britney wrote, “and make you feel unbelievably left out … they were wrong.”

It is clear that she is talking about her own harrowing years under a conservatorship. It is also clear that she knows that she is not the only person to have suffered under a family’s control.

“We can forgive as people,” Britney expressed, “but u don’t ever forget.”

Taking to her Instagram caption, Britney Spears admitted to feeling lucky to be alive and afraid of her family. Those are reasonable ways to feel. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial !!!” Britney then affirmed.

“I’m incredibly lucky to even be alive,” she acknowledged.

Britney continued: “With how my family treated me once in my life.”

She then revealed: “And now I’m scared of them.”

Considering the extent to which many believe that at least some of her relatives want to get her back under their financial control, that sounds very sensible.

In a 2016 interview, Britney Spears delved into her childhood and cultural background. (Image Credit: ITV)

‘I’m incredibly lucky to even be alive’

“It’s weird how God works in mysterious ways,” Britney commented.

“My friends, what do you think he is saying today ???” she asked, presumably probing her Christian fans for input.

“Because to be totally honest with you,” Britney confessed, “no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did.”

On a brighter note, she continued: “So I’ve made cheesecake today and I must say it’s pretty damn good.”

Britney added: “My neighbor joined me with milk !!!”

At the end of her caption, Britney wrote: “PS I haven’t danced in a month because I broke my toe twice!”

We’re so sorry to hear that!

In December, we reported on Britney’s injury.

While there are certainly some very loud people who seem to become enraged when she dances (or try to frame it as something that should see her stripped of her human rights), we hope that she heals up quickly.

And it’s good to hear that she had a neighbor who could bring over some milk. Borrowing baking ingredients is an old-timey trope among neighbors, but it happens less and less as our culture’s toxic individualism leaves us more and more alone.

In 2004, Britney Spears appeared on the very first season of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’ (Image Credit: NBC)

She’s free — and will, hopefully, remain free

Britney is far from the first adult who had to claw their way out of their toxic family’s control.

It’s just that most people don’t have such a public spectacle surrounding their fight for freedom.

(Also, countless people remain under their family’s thumb — and not ever awful parent needs a conservatorship to do it)

It’s very clear that Britney knows that she’s not alone in still feeling shaken by her years without core human rights.

Right now, it sounds like she’s aware of the push to use her every word and action to turn public consensus away from her rights. Hopefully, no one will fall for it.