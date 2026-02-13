Brandi Glanville: My Implants Ruptured & Grew Mold! That’s Why I’ve Been …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ever read an interview that has you saying “NOOOOO” aloud at your screen?

Brandi Glanville’s disfigurement is no longer a medical mystery.

It turns out that her breast implants are decades old and also illegal to install these days.

They’ve ruptured. Brandi says that one of her implants appears to have become filled with black mold.

During an August 2025 interview, Brandi Glanville delivered an update about her facial disfigurement and the staggering cost of paying out of pocket for treatments. (Image Credit: Us Weekly)

What was the mystery ailment?

As Brandi spent an alarming amount of money searching for a diagnosis and actual treatment for her disfigurement, she ultimately decided to undergo a sonogram.

“The implants that I have in right now, that are almost 20 years old, are no longer made. They’re illegal,” Brandi told the Daily Enquirer in a new interview.

“You’re supposed to change them every 10 years, they say,” she acknowledged.

“But I’m also, I was like, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” Brandi added.

Not unreasonably, she asked: “Who wants to have a surgery, let alone an extensive surgery?”

(The answer is, well, people who don’t want to risk a medical nightmare like she’s been suffering)

“She called me a few days later, the woman that did the sonogram,” she recalled. “And she was like, ‘Brandi? You need to get those out yesterday.’”

Brandi continued: “She’s like, ‘You have a slow leak in your left one and your right one’s completely ruptured, and it’s in all your lymph nodes under both arms.'”

The call continued: “‘And that’s probably why whatever’s going on in your face.'”

Brandi recalled the caller explaining: “‘It can’t drain because your lymph nodes are clogged with silicone.’”

During an Entertainment Tonight segment on YouTube, Brandi Glanville highlights the regions of her face that have experienced odd disfigurement amidst her medical mystery in late 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight)

If that weren’t bad enough, there’s also the mold issue

According to Brandi, the technician said “that she thought she might have saw some mold on there, on one of the implants.”

She expressed: “And that’s scary because, you know, I’ve never felt back to normal since the black mold poisoning.”

It’s only been a few years since Brandi and her handsome sons, Mason and Jake, got black mold poisoning from a rental house. (Yes, just like Tori Spelling did)

“One of the houses we leased, we all got very sick,” she explained.

Brandi added: “We did get a settlement from the landlord, but that’s something that we all kind of will always fight.”

“My kids were lucky enough to move, you know, out,” Brandi acknowledged. “And I had to stay there and deal with it.”

She clarified: “I mean, I moved out eventually, but it’s life threatening. It is.”

Brandi admitted: “And I never thought something like fun, like implants, like, to me.”

In an illuminating comment, she added: “I don’t know one person out of my friends that doesn’t have them.”

Ultimately, the rest didn’t matter. Brandi reasoned: “So, I need them out.”

On ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’ Brandi Glanville throws a lifeline to a fellow Bravolebrity. (Image Credit: Peacock)

“I don’t regret getting them,” Brandi affirmed.

She added: “I regret not thinking they had anything to do with what was going on in my head and my neck.”

From the start of Brandi’s medical journey, the world has speculated about whether she was suffering some sort of parasitic infection or from cosmetic surgery gone wrong.

Old breast implants with a moldy growth in them is, arguably, both.

We have to emphasize that it seems possible that the ailment goes beyond the implants. But they clearly weren’t helping.