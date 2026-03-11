Pam Bondi Moved to Military Base After Alleged Threats

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pam Bondi has the unenviable job of being Donald Trump’s Attorney General.

She is one of the key faces of the Epstein cover-up.

A lot of people are unhappy.

As such, Bondi has been transferred from her residence to a military base, for protection.

Pam Bondi testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on February 11, 2026. (Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A military base is generally more secure than any private home

The New York Times reports that Pam Bondi, Trump’s Attorney General, has quietly moved from a civilian residence to a DC military base.

The reason is that there are numerous threats against her life.

Some of the threats allegedly stem from drug cartels. This is fairly par for the course for an AG job.

Other threats are due to the massive attempt to shield Trump and his allies from their involvement with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

That point of contention is more specific to Bondi.

According to the NYT, Bondi’s relocation took place within the past month.

This came after what remains of federal law enforcement informed her staff about the threats against her.

Public figures of many walks of life can face threats, sometimes for no reason at all.

(We write this mere days after a delusional individual shot up Rihanna’s home, apparently believing the billionaire singer to be the object of her torment.)

However, the mounting fascism within the federal government and other recent decisions by Trump have spurred greater backlash.

Pam Bondi listens as Donald Trump speaks at a press briefing held at the White House on February 20, 2026. (Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Why the uptick in threats? Well …

In January, Donald Trump had Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro abducted from his home and transported to the United States, primarily on the grounds that no one could stop him from doing so.

This apparently prompted an uptick in the threats.

Presumably, the escalating ICE violence as they continue to terrorize American neighborhoods is also a factor.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in charge of ICE, not Bondi.

But as AG, Bondi is instrumental in shielding ICE goons from justice. She’s caught a lot of heat for that.

And Bondi is not the only one who has been relocated, the NYT reports, due to alleged threats.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former Secretary Kristi Noem, and former Fox & Friends weekend host turned Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have received the same treatment.

So, too, has white nationalist advisor to Trump, Stephen Miller.

Interestingly, Army secretary Daniel P. Driscoll and Navy secretary John Phelan were also moved to military installations.

In the latter case, his DC home burned last year, prompting his relocation.

Pam Bondi attends an event celebrating the 2025 MLS Cup Champions Inter Miami CF in the East Room of the White House on March 05, 2026. (Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Please do not threaten government officials

We really wish that these folks, no matter their strong — and even justified — feelings, would stop issuing threats against government officials.

Among other things, it’s counter-productive. Governments seldom react well to threats like this. The higher that you go, the more likely that a threat is to backfire.

(Private institutions are another matter. In 2023, domestic terror threats against Target prompted the corporation to betray its LGBTQ+ customers, pulling entire product lines. Their shareholders have been paying the price ever since.)

There are many productive actions that people can take as we wait for the names of those Trump advisors relocated (and many others) to stand trial for their crimes.

Issuing threats isn’t one of them. They’ll just beef up their security and continue terrorizing America and other nations.

Be smart. Protect your neighbors. Vote wisely. Prepare for things to get worse. And look forward to Nuremberg 2.