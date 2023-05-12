Tori Spelling and Family FLEE Home After Months of Mystery Ailments: It’s MOLD!

For months, Tori Spelling and her family have been battling with mystery ailments.

Last December, Tori had trouble breathing and went to the hospital. At the time, we documented how several of her children had also recently been ill.

Now, the mystery ailment that has plagued her family for months is no longer a mystery. It’s mold.

Tori’s family has had to evacuate their house after inspectors declared it a “health hazard.”

Once again at Urgent Care with her family, Tori Spelling shared photos to warn followers about the hidden dangers of mold. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Here we are again at Urgent Care,” Tori Spelling began her lengthy caption on Thursday, May 11. “We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months.”

She described: “Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think … well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home.” And that is often true! Up to a point.

“But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school,” Tori wrote, “we had to reassess what was going on.”

Tori Spelling shared this outdoor selfie in April of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Kids will be kids,” she continued, “but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on.”

Tori wrote: “Enter Mold inspection! Thx to Sean at Pacific Scope Inspections who came out and discovered extreme mold in our home.”

She explained that, with that finding, “The pieces all started to fall into place.”

In December of 2022, Tori Spelling shared that she had trouble breathing and was once again seeking medical care. At the time, it was a mystery ailment. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Has anyone ever been thru Mold Infections?” Tori asked. “You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections.”

She continued: “Extreme allergy like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well.”

Tori then described: “As we sit here today in Urgent Care … watching everyone getting swabbed and first up Finn with Strep throat and high fever of 103.”

Finn Davey McDermott, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Stella Doreen McDermott, Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and Beau Dean McDermott attend Cold Stone Creamery Backstage at 2019 Teen Choice Awards on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Mediaplacement)

“We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT,” Tori emphasized. “We now GET IT!”

She noted that “It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed.” True!

“But, we now will vacate the home asap,” Tori vowed. “Looking for an @airbnb or @vrbo or hotel till we can even grasp what to do.”

On social media, Tori Spelling models a stylish and comfortable-looking garment. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“We are just renters,” Tori divulged, “so looks like moving is in our eminent future as well.” That’s a silver lining!

“Grateful we have renters insurance,” she added. “We’d be lost how to tackle this without.”

“And, special non shout out to our public school district for repeatedly not believing our kids were as sick as they’ve been continually,” Tori added sarcastically. “Just get them in school right?”

In this lengthy caption, Tori Spelling shared her family’s story of repeated illnesses. The culprit? Dangerous mold in their home. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Has anyone been thru Mold sickness?” Tori asked. “The deeper dive I do online sadly I see how common this is.”

In the comments, a number of people shared their own horror stories about mold and the long-term damage that it can do to their health.

We hope that Tori and her family can make a full recovery and land on their feet.