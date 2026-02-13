Bethenny Frankel Believes Savannah Guthrie’s Mom May Have Been Kidnapped By Rival …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been nearly two weeks since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson.

And in that time, we’ve heard countless theories about how and why someone might have abducted the 84-year-old mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

But while most of the speculation has consisted of plausible theories, Bethenny Frankel has offered up an explanation straight out of a made-for-Netflix crime thriller.

Bethenny Frankel attends the iHeartRadio Z100â€™s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Yes, Frankel — who recently made headlines as one of several former Bravo stars to take offense at Bad Bunny’s halftime show — is firing off yet another hot take. And this is one for the ages.

In a recent TikTok, Bethenny suggested that Nancy may have been abducted by a rival journalist who is jealous of Savannah’s success.

“Can you guys share with me your theories in the horrific Nancy Guthrie kidnapping?” Frankel asked her followers.

“They say that the ransom note was written by someone extremely articulate, who has connections to TV stations in Arizona,” she continued.

“And Savannah, years ago, worked at TV stations in Arizona. They said that if the ransom were given, [Nancy] would be returned within a matter of hours to Tucson.”

All of this led Bethenny to the conclusion that Nancy might have been abducted by a former colleague of Savannah’s who has been seething with envy for years.

“So is it some competitive journalist that Savannah won, got the gig, broke out, and made all the big bucks, and that person has resentment and wants to get their payday that they deserve?” Frankel asked.

“I have not heard anything like that, and why does that type of thing sound logical to me?”

It’s a bit of a far-fetched premise, but several of Bethenny’s followers believe she’s onto something.

“I don’t think you’re wrong. Any theory at this point is plausible,” one user wrote.

“Oh I’m all over this one,” another added.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the ‘Today’ show. (YouTube)

“That’s a good one, haven’t heard that one yet. Hopefully FBI is investigating all that type of stuff. The poor woman,” a third chimed in.

Investigators have used clues from the suspect’s clothing to try and track him down, and video taken the same night shows a man with a similar backpack attempting to gain access to the backyard of a different home.

If it’s the same man, then Bethenny’s “rival journalist” theory grows even more implausible, and the abduction of Nancy was probably random.

Ransom notes have been sent, but police and the Guthrie family have been unable to determine if the author of the notes actually knows Nancy’s whereabouts.

Police are desperate for leads, and just about any explanation is possible at this point — but Bethenny’s take doesn’t seem especially likely.