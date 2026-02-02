Billie Eilish & Nat Wolff: Engaged?! Fans Spy HUGE Ring!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Winning Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards was fantastic and well-deserved.

But Billie Eilish may have landed herself another prize.

What’s that on her finger?

Are she and Nat Wolff engaged?

Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Is Billie Eilish engaged?

On Sunday, February 1, Billie Eilish received the Grammy for Song of the Year.

“Wildflower” is incredible, mournful, and evokes that same sort of longing that you get from “What Was I Made For,” which was the actual best song in Barbie.

Following her win, Trevor Noah’s quip caused an online stir. But that wasn’t about Billie.

When it came to the singer herself, many eyes focused upon her ring finger.

That looks like a sizable piece of jewelry!

With so much celebrity fashion (and skin) on display, it’s totally understandable if you missed this one little detail of Billie’s ensemble.

(It’s little in terms of the overall outfit — but large in terms of rings)

On her left ring finger, Billie is wearing a sizable diamond ring.

This is, traditionally, where one might wear an engagement ring.

That doesn’t mean that it has to be an engagement ring. But … is it?

Billie Eilish, fashion detail, attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It LOOKS like a possible engagement ring, at least

By all accounts, Nat Wolff and Billie have only been dating for a little over a year.

That makes this a speedy (but not alarmingly so) engagement … if it is an engagement, that is.

In theory, a ring is just a ring.

Even a sizable ring on one’s left ring finger.

Even if the person wearing it is sitting right next to the partner who may have hypothetically given it to them.

Despite fan enthusiasm, Billie and Nat have been relatively private about their relationship.

To be clear, they’re not hiding anything. He was very visibly by her side at the Grammys, in fact.

But for public figures, they’ve been reasonably circumspect.

That is smart. Protecting their peace and not overexposing their relationship gives them room to breathe.

If this is an engagement, which remains a big “if,” keeping things low-key could become more challenging.

Nat Wolff attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios “Avatar: Fire and Ash” at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Her biggest statement of the night was not about romance

Whatever message Billie may have been sending with her ring, she used her platform to discuss something that is ultimately more important.

Like many others, she used her voice to condemn ICE, an unjustifiable organization that is now acting as Donald Trump’s personal army to terrorize American communities.

Billie quoted that “no one is illegal on stolen land.” She’s not wrong.

Though it’s true that the phrase can be distracting and lead to (pointless, deliberately obtuse) quibbling about histories of conquest, someone who wants to mince words during Stephen Miller’s ethnic cleansing operations is probably not arguing in good faith.

We’re happy for Billie — for her award, for whatever the story behind that ring is, and for her continuing to be an outspoken good person.