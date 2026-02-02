Meri Brown: I Have a Boyfriend! His Name is Ron!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As previously documented, Meri Brown is done playing nice with ex-husband Kody Brown.

But we just learned she’s playing VERY nicely with a kinda new man in her life.

That’s right, folks. Meri Brown has a boyfriend!

(TLC)

Speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on the latest installment of the Sister Wives One-on-One special, the veteran reality star opened up about this fact for the first time in public.

“I am happy,” Meri said on air last night, referring to her boyfriend by name and adding:

“Ron is a really cool guy, very comfortable. I’m very comfortable hanging out with him.”

We don’t know anything else about this Ron fellas, Meri didn’t really provide many details. But she did tell viewers:

“Ron and I are building this really cool friendship. It’s really cool. I really love that I can be myself around him. I literally can just be myself around him.”

(TLC)

Just over two years ago, Meri said she was dating a guy named Amos Andrews.

“He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!” said Meri back then.

This relationship only lasted a few months, however, as Meri told followers in February 2024 that she had dumped Amos.

“Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship,” she tried to explain the aftermath of this split.

“When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren’t aligning, it’s then that we need to make hard decisions…

“I know what’s important to me in a relationship, and I’m confident in myself while I’m single as well.

“For now, I’ll continue to look into my future with the hopes of new opportunities and the confidence of continued personal growth.”

(TLC)

Meri met Ron at a speed-dating even that was televised on Sister Wives Season 20.

“Have you looked at him? He’s cute,” she joked to Krishnan. “I’m very comfortable with him and I enjoy spending time with him.”

Does this mean the two are exclusive? It doesn’t sound that way. Not yet at least.

“Ron and I don’t date. Ron and I hang out and enjoy each other’s company,” she added on the special, quipping: “I’m going to have to ask Ron how he feels about this conversation.”

Back in September, Meri said it was challenging to date — but that she wasn’t about to change anything about herself for a guy.

“Listen, if somebody doesn’t like me and all my snort laughter, then they just aren’t going to get me,” she said on an episode Sister Wives. “Then they’re just not my person.”

(TLC)

As for Kody?

“It looked like a lot of fun,” he told Krishnan of Meri’s flirtations with Ron. “There’s some good energy there. It looked great. It’s this exciting experience when you first meet people. It’s just really cute.”

Continued the father of 18 on this topic:

“Whether they work or not, there’s this excitement that you get watching it. I haven’t seen a lot of that in a long time. It’s like seeing her in a happy element. It’s great.”