Kim Kardashian Is Secretly Dating F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton, Insiders Claim

Kim Kardashian has reportedly entered a romantic relationship with one of the most famous athletes on the planet.

And no, we’re not rehashing the old rumor about Kim dating Tom Brady.

This romance is newer, and apparently, things are moving rather quickly. Which makes sense, as Lewis Hamilton makes his living going fast.

Kim Kardashian attends the “All’s Fair” Disney+ Premiere at Maison de La Chimie on October 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Yes, according to The Sun, Kim recently jetted off to the UK to spend a romantic weekend with the seven-time F1 champ.

The pair spent their time together at a secluded Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, where rooms reportedly start at around $1,400 a night.

That’s actually not obscenely expensive for a celebrity retreat, but you can be sure Lewis and billionaire Kim didn’t book the cheapest room in the place.

“They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them,” the insider said, adding:

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari looks on in the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 24, 2025 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around,” one insider tells The Sun.

“It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer.”

The source went on to explain that Kim and Lewis went to great lengths to protect their privacy and ensure that they were not disturbed.

“She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer, but they remained in the background,” they said, adding:

“Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them.”

The insider says that Kim and Lewis were chauffeured to the 85-acre estate separately, but there was no doubt that they were there for each other.

Kim Kardashian attends the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

“Kim’s arrival was very low-key. She was flanked by two bodyguards and was whisked inside,” the source claims.

“An hour later, around 4pm, Lewis landed in a helicopter and walked inside where other guests were mingling around.”

But it seems that despite Kim’s efforts to blend in, she couldn’t help but stand out:

“You couldn’t miss it was her — she had about eight suitcases with her which had her name embossed on the side,” said the source.

“One of her bodyguards was carrying her enormous Birkin bag, it looked so heavy he had to use both his hands to lift it to the car.”

Interestingly, Lewis has a history with Kim’s most recent husband, Kanye West.

And unlike most people who have interacted with Kanye, Lewis only had good things to say about the rapper:

“Kanye said to me: ‘I’m big in the music world but I’m trying to do what I love in fashion and people don’t like it,” he once told a reporter.

“‘You’re big in your racing world but you love your music, and people will probably struggle to accept that You need to do what you love and not give a f—k about what anyone thinks.’”

Hopefully, Lewis didn’t do any Kanye-praising during his romantic weekend with Kim.