Nat Wolff: Who Is Billie Eilish’s Rumored Boyfriend?

Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish are the alleged hot new item.

For years, Eilish has delighted the world with sensual music and charged lyrics.

But, despite discussion of her sexuality, her relationships have at times flown under the radar.

That seems to be changing after a sighting of her locking lips with Wolff. But … who is he?

Actor Nat Wolff attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2023. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Are Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff dating?

Deuxmoi reports that on Sunday, June 8, Billie Eilish kissed Nat Wolff in Venice, Italy.

The two were on a balcony and appeared to be sharing champagne, which looks pretty darn romantic.

What’s interesting is that rumors that the actor and musician was dating the beloved singer back in 2024.

Wolff and his brother, Alexander Wolff, opened for Eilish during her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

Wolff also had a cameo in the music video for “CHIHIRO.”

Billie Eilish speaks onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

How did they meet?

During Eilish’s Vogue profile in 2024, Nat Wolff described having first met her at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

The two bonded over, among other things, both having Tourette’s syndrome.

Even at the time, Wolff seemingly could not help but gush:

“She’s one of those people where almost everything she does, she does better than everyone else.”

Nat Wolff attends Prime Video’s “The Consultant” Los Angeles Premiere at Culver Theater on February 13, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

How old is Nat Wolff? How old is Billie Eilish?

Both Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish have December birthdays.

Eilish was born on December 18, 2001. Wolff was born on December 17, 1994.

In case it’s the wrong time of day to do that math, Eilish is 23 as of late spring 2025. And Wolff is 30.

Billie Eilish performs onstage during “Hit Me Hard And Soft” Album Release Listening Party at Barclays Center on May 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABA)

How did he get into the entertainment industry?

Nat Wolff grew up in Los Angeles. And, like Eilish, he is not the first in his family to be part of the entertainment industry.

His mother is actress Polly Draper. His father is jazz pianist Michael Wolff. The brother, Alex, whom we mentioned earlier? He’s also an actor.

Wolff apparently wanted to be an actor as a child.

Some dreams and ambitions fizzle out. It doesn’t sound like his did.

Nat Wolff and Alex Wolff attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

What does Nat Wolff do?

To the delight of his childhood self, he grew up to be an actor, who’s appeared in films for over a decade.

He is also a singer-songwriter.

He fused the two jobs when starring alongside his brother on The Naked Brothers Band from 2007 to 2009.

It’s unclear if or when he and Billie Eilish might be making things “official” in the public eye.

But if that happens, he’ll probably still be most famous for their entanglement. And that’s no insult.