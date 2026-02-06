Taylor Swift ‘Opalite’ Video Destroys Travis Kelce’s Ex (And …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Remember how the lyrics of “Opalite” took shots at Travis Kelce’s ex?

Well, the music video takes things even further.

Taylor Swift dropped the star-studded video, telling an unusual love story.

“Garbage is still garbage” is about more than just his ex. She’s putting her own ex on blast, too.

Sports player Travis Kelce listens attentively on his ‘New Heights’ podcast as Taylor Swift speaks. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The ‘Opalite’ music video is out!

On Friday, February 6, Taylor released her music video for “Opalite.”

Though The Life of a Showgirl received mixed reviews, we would argue that “Opalite” was one of the better tracks on the album. (It was also apparently Travis’ favorite)

Now, before you go searching YouTube for the music video, this is a little different from almost every music video release from the past 20 years.

Taylor released the “Opalite” music video on Spotify and on Apple Music. Those are both relatively popular music streaming options, but seldom anyone’s first stop for music videos.

Whatever her reason, the music video is out there — and, to the delight of Swifties, it’s full of messages.

The video is filled with 1990s imagery, including sad ’80s cabinetry, colorful ’90s retail stores, and some painful fashion.

Taylor shares the screen with actor Domhnall Gleeson. He’s not the only familiar face who shows up, however.

The two are living out a love story, but are looking for love in all of the wrong places.

Taylor pairs herself with a large rock, and we do not mean a diamond ring. Domhnall’s character matches up with a small cactus.

If this sounds like deliberate shade at Taylor and Travis’ respective exes (Joe Alwyn and Kayla Nicole), you’re in good company. Just about everyone believes this to be the case.

‘Garbage is still garbage’ OUCH!

Ultimately, the music video for “Opalite” shows Taylor and Domhnall get together.

“Rock and Cactus married in a small, intimate ceremony after meeting through Opalite,” a message explains on the screen.

More quotably, the screen then warns: “Garbage is still garbage.”

That is true! Though it’s not a particularly nice way to refer to a cactus.

It is also not a nice way to refer to human beings. But that seems to be the point.

Where his brother chose a cowboy cosplay, Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ ‘fit was just bro casual. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Additional appearances in the “Opalite” music video should sound familiar to Swifties.

Graham Norton, Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Lewis Capaldi all have a part to play.

Why? Because, in October 2025, Domhnall boldly asked to be in a music video. They were all there, seated in a row, for a Graham Norton interview at the time.

(He has been in three Star Wars films, one of which was pretty good, in an evil woman’s wizard book film adaptations, and on one of the best episodes of Black Mirror)

You miss 100% of the shots that you don’t take. Taylor not only granted his wish, but included everyone else.

On her Eras Tour docuseries, Taylor Swift smiles and speaks lovingly to her man. (Image Credit: Disney+)

It’s all (well, mostly) about Travis

In addition to being Travis’ favorite track from the album, “Opalite” appears to have been about Travis all along.

Opal is his birthstone. Opalite can be made by humans — just like happiness itself.

(You could really stretch and connect it to “Wood,” given that opalized wood exists, but … that is probably not intentional)

Honestly, it’s pretty normal to love someone so much that the exes who hurt them feel like your own personal enemies.

Most of us just don’t have Taylor’s platform or power. That’s probably a good thing.